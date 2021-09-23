Entertainment
After Break for COVID, AoA Moves Forward with October Events | Local News
After pressing the pause button on its September events due to COVID-19, Arts of the Albemarle has decided to move forward with its cultural and entertainment events scheduled for October.
The first is his participation in First Friday ArtWalk on Friday October 1. AoA will feature visual artist Margi Wynn and jewelry artist Kazuko Fuller at a reception at the Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The artists’ works will be exhibited at the Center. until October.
Earlier today, AoA will also be hosting auditions for roles in The Center Players’ upcoming production of “Little Mermaid Jr”. The show, based on the Disney film “The Little Mermaid”, will be presented by AoA’s children’s theater troupe at the Maguire Theater in February. AoA also accepts children interested in being part of Center players.
Also on October 1, AoA will host its first screenings of this year’s Manhattan Short Film Festival. Participants will see 10 short films from around the world selected for the festival, then vote for their favorite film and actors. The total length of the films is 2 hours and 15 minutes, which includes a short intermission. Tickets cost $ 20 and a cash bar will be available. To ensure social distancing, several screenings of the films will take place on Friday and again on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 October.
Events continue on Thursday, October 7 with AoA’s Rising Star violin show at 5 p.m. The free violin program is open to all children in and around Elizabeth City. Classes are held twice a month for beginners and intermediate and advanced students. The program lends violins to students.
On Sunday, October 10, AoA will host a performance by Tumbaosalsero, a 10-piece salsa group, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the city’s waterfront. The event will include a cash bar with beer, wine, soda and sangria.
Later this month, Rhythm & Brews, AoA’s popular craft beer tasting event, will be held on the portico of the Albemarle Museum on Saturday, October 23. Participants will be able to taste more than 20 craft beers from 3 p.m. Two groups will provide entertainment. Tickets cost $ 30 in advance or $ 35 at the door.
October’s events conclude with AoA’s Halloween Spooktacular at the Center on Saturday and Sunday October 29-30. The family-friendly Haunted House event will feature witches, goblins, mummies and “Monster Mash” music. Tickets cost $ 7 and children must be accompanied by a paying adult.
For more information on AoA’s lineup of events in October, visit www.artsaoa.org/.
|
