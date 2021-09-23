The memorable role of Bollywood’s most despised villain

“Prem Naam High Mela… Prem Chopra,” this special dialogue from veteran Bobby actor of 1973, Prem Chopra, established him as one of history’s most iconic villains. The gripping conversation and unprecedented portrayal of the most evil characters made him one of the most hated personalities on screen. The way his voice brought out the character’s cunning made him feel his presence, despite being cast by a prominent popular star.

When the legend turns 86 today, remember some of his best performances and celebrate his life and cinematic journey.

Police officer

When a veteran actor says “Prem Naam High Mela, Prem Chopra”, no one can forget his vicious smile and inclination. The film shows that Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia made their debut as lead actors. It was the best-selling film of 1973.

do anjane

Amitabh Bachchan and Leker starred in the film, but veteran actors won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Chopra’s performance was highly appreciated by the audience.

Trishul

With her spectacular star-studded cast, Trishul is certainly a perfect performer. The story revolves around Bijay, played by Amitabh Bachchan, who fought a war with his illegitimate father. Prem Chopra’s character name is Balwant Lai, and his wicked and cunning expressions have made him one of the most hated villains.

Rajabab

The negative undertones of Chopra’s character in the 1994 film Rajabab were raised a million times over by the ironic way he pronounced his lines. Another memorable dialogue in Chopra was from that movie when he said “Nanga Nahaega Ca, Owl Nicodega Ca”.

Suten

Main Woh Balaa Hoon, Jo Sheeshey Se Patthar Ko Todta Hoon The way Chopra filmed this dialogue made him one of the famous villains in the industry. The 1983 film is based on the love triangle of Rajeshkanna, Tinamnim, and Padmini Korapre, with Chopra.

Read all the latest news, breaking news, coronavirus news here