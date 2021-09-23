Snapchat Shuts Down Spotlight on $ 1 Million Per Day Payment Due to Copycat Video Flood, CEO Says





Snapchat reduce payout amounts for viral video creators in the Spotlight section because the program produced too much copycat content, according to Break CEO Evan spiegel. Originally, Snapchat said it paid over $ 1 million per day to Spotlight’s top contributors, allocated based on engagement with their content. As of June, the company reduced the overall amount it pays to this the company characterized as millions of dollars per month obviously leading some users drop Spotlight. According to Spiegel, speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia investor conference on Wednesday, one of Spotlight’s problems was the consistency of section videos: users would see winning content, he said, and do so. the same thing. After changing the terms of the program in an attempt to attract a greater diversity of content, Snap saw a record number of submissions to Spotlight, Spiegel said. The company is now focused on developing technology for understanding content, figuring out at scale what makes a video compelling, and being able to recommend it to Snapchat users, Spiegel said. Spiegel said Spotlight, the TikTok-style video section the app launched almost a year ago, marks the first time a video can go viral on Snapchat. At one point, he and other company executives were terrified that harmful content would quickly reach large audiences. Snap mitigated that risk by heavily moderating the Spotlight section, using both AI and human reviewers, he said. Snapchats’ entertainment business, including its abridged original series, is where the company faces the biggest battle to gain consumer attention, Spiegel said. At a high level, Snapchat’s entertainment business competes with anything entertainment-related, including games. The competition there will remain quite intense, he said. With Snapchats’ video business, we had to convince people for years to cut video vertically, Spiegel said, adding that this has become much less of a problem today. The story continues Snap just posted record second quarter revenue, with sales more than doubling to $ 982 million. During the period, Snapchat recorded 13 million daily users, the best user growth rate in four years, averaging 293 million DAUs worldwide. For the third quarter of 2021, Snap expects to reach 301 million DAU globally, which would represent a 21% increase year over year. Other parts of the Snaps business are less about saving time against other apps and more about improving the Snapchats utility, like connecting with friends or finding new products. When it comes to international expansion, the company is working to make Snapchat culturally relevant and localized in individual countries, including Europe and Japan, Spiegel said. Spiegel said Snap was also optimistic about using AR lenses in the Snapchat app to make shopping easier, for example, by allowing users to visualize themselves wearing different clothes. We felt there was a huge opportunity to improve the shopping experience, to make it something much more immersive and fun, he said. About 30% of Snapchat users’ discretionary income is spent on fashion accessories, according to Spiegel. COVID lockdowns have been tough for Snap from an engagement standpoint, Spiegel acknowledged. The good thing is that, as blockages are reduced, we are certainly seeing improvements in the metrics that are important to us, including story posting and map usage, the CEO said. The Snapchat app turns 10 this week, Spiegel noted. When we started our business, people only used their cameras to record important moments, he said. We identified this opportunity to use the camera to communicate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/snapchat-content-business-continue-face-213616405.html

