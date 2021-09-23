Actor Tarun Kumar Interviewed by ED in Tollywood Drug Case | Hyderabad News





HYDERABAD: As a follow-up to its investigation into the drug case involving Tollywood celebrities, the Law Enforcement Department interviewed actor Tarun on Wednesday. ED detectives grilled Tarun for several hours over his financial transactions. The actor came to the emergency room in Basheerbagh in the morning.

With Taruns grilling, the ED has completed the first round of questioning film actors. Sources said the ED will also interview movie celebrities in the second round. So far, the ED has interviewed director Puri Jagannadh, actors Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Charmee Kaur, Nandu, Navdeep, Ravi Teja and others in the case.

The ED is investigating the money laundering case based on charges filed by the Telangana Excise Duty Enforcement (SIT) Special Investigation Team in 2017. In the act of indictment against drug trafficker Calvin Mascarenhas of Bowenpally, SIT said: issued notices to celebrities and other suspects under Section 67 of the NDPS Act and reviewed them.

SIT analyzed and assessed all documentary and oral evidence but no solid evidence emerged during questioning of celebrities and other suspects. The names mentioned by Calvin are not considered reliable and misleading. The mere disclosure of names by defendants cannot be solid evidence to put them to trial or to include them as additional defendants, he said.

The SIT added: No drugs or psychotropic substances were found in the suspected persons. Puri Jagannadh and Tarun had voluntarily consented to donate samples. We collected the samples from them and sent them to the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory. FSL analyzed them and no narcotic substance was found.

The SIT said Calvin deals with various types of narcotics and psychotropic substances, places orders through darknet and WhatsApp and receives them by mail. He also takes orders by phone, WhatsApp and Facebook in coded language and sells the drugs to customers, he added.

