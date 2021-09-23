Raman seeks $ 3.86 million for homeless project in Hollywood





LOS ANGELES, CA Los Angeles City Councilor Nithya Raman on Tuesday brought forward a motion asking for $ 3.86 million to fund an “Encampment to Home” program in her district, which includes parts of Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Hollywood, Koreatown, Sherman Oaks, Miracle Mile, the Fairfax neighborhood and more.

“This targeted and strategic funding will allow my office to launch a multi-pronged, service-oriented outreach program aimed at housing people across the district which, if successful, can be used as a model for the whole district. city, ”Raman said. Raman’s schedule would be modeled after city councilor Mike Bonin’s schedule at Ocean Front Walk in Venice, which brought 191 people inside with an offer of a path to permanent housing. Bonin’s office said on Tuesday that of those brought indoors through the program, which ended on July 30, 180 received permanent housing grants. Not all of them have yet been placed in their permanent accommodation as the city is looking for additional landlords to accept the vouchers.

Raman’s office said the District 4 program, which would be in partnership with The People Concern, would focus on 16 high-priority sites in its district, which have up to 150 homeless people, many of whom are homeless. chronic. “The People Concern looks forward to building on the success of our other Encampment to Home projects to connect vulnerable CD4 neighbors to services and housing as quickly as possible. Our multidisciplinary outreach teams will continue to build trust and use an intensive commitment to empower people, to make informed choices and connect them with the most suitable housing that meets their needs, ”said John Maceri, CEO of The People Concern.

