Social platform Riff secures $ 4 million investment from EMPIRE, Top Dawg Entertainment and Quality Control

Social platform Riff has secured a new round of investment of around $ 4 million, bringing the startup’s total raised to over $ 10 million to date.

This new round of investment was joined by a trio of powerful music companies: Quality Control Music (home of Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, Lil Yachty), EMPIRE (Yung Bleu, Tyga, D Smoke, Tink, Fireboy DML and more) and Top Dawg Entertainment (home of Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad, Schoolboy Q, SZA and more).

In addition, Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee, COO of Quality Controls, will join the Riffs Board of Directors.

riff combines voice and video chat with music and offers room-based interactions between users, including creators and fans.

The app, according to Riff, “allows a vast catalog of music, including all major and independent labels,” for high fidelity playback in Riff theaters.

The startup claims to create ‘entirely new revenue’ models and opportunities for creators where they can live stream and interact directly with fans, host listening parties, and release albums and merchandise, all in the world. ‘application.

Creators using Riff, according to the company “include major players in music, sports and fashion.”

Riff is led by Stanford CEO and Engineer Kara Katz, Stanford CTO and IT Specialist Steve Petersen, and Executive Vice President, Morehouse Alumni and Entertainment Director Brandon BL Lewis. The company says its team is 75% women and POCs.

Investors include Silicon Valley’s top VCs and Angels and some of hip hop and country music’s greatest artists and executives, bringing enthusiastic fan bases and exclusive content to the platform.

Quality Control COO Kevin Coach K Lee said, “Riff has created a whole new category: cultural media. It combines the best of everything we do on social media. It was an obvious investment for QC.

Quality Control CEO Pierre P Thomas said: We were always looking for opportunities for our artists. Riff offers them a new way to connect with their fans and monetize the work they do every day.

EMPIRE CEO and Founder Ghazi Shami said: Riff technology is world class. Riffs’ ability to integrate the best sides of social media is a new level. EMPIRE is ready to leverage Riff on behalf of our global artist roster.

TDE CEO Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith said, “Technological innovation and music go hand in hand and Riff is leading the new wave of applications.

“I’ve always wanted to take the next level challenge, so I’m thrilled that TDE is investing in this breakthrough.

“For too long, Culture has consistently fostered technological advancement but has never played a role in property.” Brandon BL Lewis

EVP Brandon BL Lewis said, “My goal with Riff is to change the narrative and bridge the divide between culture and technology by adding ‘Culture To The Cap Table’ in a historic way.

“For too long, Culture has consistently fostered technological advancement but has never played a role in property. Based on the influence of Cultures, these companies are acquired for billions, and we are not part of this conversation – the responsibility ends there.

“As a culture we need to change our mindset while working with these companies and understand the importance of ownership. As my father, the Honorable Butch Lewis, would say, “Let us not be afraid to get into the risk business”, and refrain from using the term “Where is the bag.”

"We are now investing our money, our expertise and our influence in driving something that is ours. Riff puts on 'Culture On The Cap Table'.