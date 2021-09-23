Hilarious video of Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal performing on famous Bollywood song goes viral on social media





The past few days have turned out to be quite dramatic for the Pakistan Cricket Board after the New Zealand and England cricket teams withdrew from their tours, putting PCB in a very difficult position. A continuous blame game has continued since then with many former cricketers putting all the blame on BLACKAPS and the England & Wales Cricket Board for not acting professionally. Amid all the lingering tensions, a Twitter user posted a hilarious post in which he sarcastically accused Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal of canceling their tours to New Zealand and England. The netizen shared a video that tickles the ribs of the 31-year-old. Umar Akmal’s video goes viral on social media In the footage, the cricketer can be seen alongside a girl, where the duo perform and sync to a famous Bollywood song “Pyaar Diyan Majbooriyan” from the movie “Chori Chori”. These kinds of videos are pretty well known these days on platforms like ‘Tik Tok’ and ‘Instagram Reels’ but it’s always strange and funny to see people, who are not from the entertainment industry, post this genre. videos. The surfer, who had shared the footage, certainly didn’t look very happy with Umar Akmal’s acting skills, as he said in his caption, “Why Umar, why?” Watch the video here: Umar Akmal had a roller coaster career Much like his video receiving mixed reactions, Umar Akmal’s cricket career has been nothing but a roller coaster. The right-handed batsman made his debut for Pakistan in 2009 and since then has represented his national team in 16 tests, 121 ODI and 84 T20I. He has been billed as one of Pakistan’s most talented cricketers, but his disciplinary issues off the pitch have often hampered his progress and growth. He faced a major setback in his career when he was suspended by PCB in February 2020 for failing to report corrupt approaches towards him. After receiving an initial 3-year ban, it was later reduced to 12 months with a fine of PKR 4.25 million. Although he entertains his fans on social media with his videos, instead everyone is hoping to see the exciting drummer perform on the pitch again in the final phase of his career.

