Visions – Dan Jordan Fisher actor talks anime expression – The Hollywood Reporter

Star Wars: Visions Star Jordan Fisher already wears many hats, but he can now add Jedi Padawan to his growing list of roles and achievements. Of Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway for Dancing with the stars and To all the boys: PS I still love you, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the talented multi-cut at one point or another, but he can currently be heard (and seen) as Dan on Visions, which merges Star Wars and anime. Once he got the part, Fisher was delighted to see his Padawan character look like him, which is rare for voice actors. He was also very impressed with his character’s relationship with his Jedi master, Tajin Crosser (David Harbor), as it reminded him of the dynamics of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson).

With animated characters such as Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) now appearing in live Star Wars shows, Fisher can’t help but dream of his future in a galaxy far, far away.

In a recent conversation with THR, Fisher also recalls his earliest memories of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, as well as his preference for the lightsaber.

So what’s your earliest memory of Star Wars?

I realized earlier today that there are universities that I’m a big fan of and don’t have early memories of; it has always existed in my life. I was definitely a version of a Star Wars fan before phantom menace came out of. I had a lightsaber and I had toys. So at one point I watched a bit of [Episodes] IV, V and VI, but I definitely went to the movies and saw phantom menace. So I have a very precise memory of having been there. I also remember little things about the snacks I ate and how excited I was when Darth Maul and Qui-Gon first met on Tatooine. I remember saying, “His lightsaber is so big!” I just remember panicking and that was the real genesis of my love for Star Wars. So I guess we can sort of start at 99, and the previous movies are really the intro for me. I came back and saw IV, V, and VI again a little later, and fell in love with everything in elementary school, college. So I’ve been a die-hard fan ever since, and when Disney + announced they were doing [Star Wars: Visions], I was like, “My God, this is gonna be really fun.” And then I got the call to do it … (Laughs.) As a die-hard anime fanatic and Star Wars fanatic, he ticks all the boxes.

When you voiced this character, were you able to see any concept art by Dan to inspire you?

Yeah, so I got the concept art before I even got into the studio. So I knew what he looked like and was delighted to see that he looked a lot like me. It was very cool. But in the booth, when you do an English dub of something, you have a guideline because the Japanese actors have already done what they’re doing and the animation is already around 80%. So you have to fit in windows and pockets when the character is speaking, and you have to change your speaking pattern and cadences and so on to make everything match up and make sure the energy is authentic. It was a challenge but a lot of fun.

Were you delighted to see that he had the Padawan braid like Obi-Wan and Anakin once had?

100 per cent. Dan gave me a lot of vibes to young Obi-Wan, especially his relationship with his master, Tajin Crosser [David Harbour]. There’s a really nice back-and-forth between the two that is really human-centric and heart-based that’s nice to explore in Star Wars space. We haven’t really had that with the great Star Wars characters since Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan in The phantom menace. So seeing a really healthy Master and Padawan relationship in that way was fun to do, especially as a Star Wars nerd. I don’t care about the little things other people might not know.

At the start of your episode, “The Elder,” Dan is a restless and bored Padawan patrolling the galaxy alongside his Jedi master. He desperately wants to be part of the action. Is there a time in your career when you could relate to being where you wanted to be, but still had to be patient for an opportunity? Actors, especially liners, are probably very familiar with this feeling.

100 per cent. It happens a lot in anyone’s career. It doesn’t really matter what you do. Whether it’s a Fortune 500 person or a construction worker, you’re always going to reach a point where you feel like you’ve hit a plateau and want to rise up again. It’s also normal for someone like me who’s an actor, film producer, screenwriter or whatever to reach those points and say, “Okay, we’re coasting a little bit right now. I don’t like coasting and we have to climb. I just went through this. I made some change in my life to elevate myself and go up in the next space. So we meet Dan there, and we recognize fairly quickly during this mission that he’s in a situation that he, technically, on paper, isn’t quite ready for. Obi-Wan had also experienced this throughout his tenure as a Jedi, whether he was Padawan, Master, Councilor or whatever. His entire Jedi career he was immersed in things that were technically, on paper, more advanced than where he should have been, until his master’s death, soloing with a Sith Lord, then adopting a child and making him a Padawan against the wishes of his council. We see a lot of real heart coming out of Obi-Wan and Dan gives me a lot of these vibrations as well. He just seems like a future Templar guy who heals kyber crystals, wields a double lightsaber, and just needs his eyelashes right now. And he puts them on this mission. You see a huge wave of maturity in a very short period of time, which is a testament to the quality of the assembly and the quality of the writing, creating and directing.

We now live in a world where animated Star Wars characters regularly move into live action. Have you dreamed of this possibility?

For sure! Absoutely. Dan already looks like me, so that’s an exciting thought. There are so many Star Wars to tap into, and there will be for years to come. We will not know, in our lifetime, the extent of the Star Wars universe. That’s the beauty and the fun of it all. Same goes for Marvel and DC. We will not see the end of all of this in our lifetime. So I’m delighted that there are a lot of Star Wars opportunities to explore in my lifetime, and I hope more will happen.

If you had your druthers, would blue still be your favorite lightsaber color?

I would like to imagine that I am fairly balanced in fencing and in the Force. I kind of imagine that I would lean a bit more towards the Force, and eventually I would kill a Sith Lord, get that red kyber crystal, and heal him. And then I turned him into a white lightsaber and became a member of the High Council. This is my personal Dan trajectory; that’s what I would like to do. (Laughs.)

You are a man of many talents (eg playing, singing, dancing). Do each outlet’s creative highs feel pretty much the same, or do each have their own unique feeling on their best day?

I am lucky and grateful that I can wear a lot of hats. And I’m also lucky and grateful that in everything I do, I receive a unique sense of stimulation, artistic fulfillment, and commercial fulfillment. To be honest with you, I love the business side of it all, almost as much as the creative side. So I am very proud of it.

Finally, let’s manifest some dreams. What do you still dream of doing in this profession?

NS ! Own and manage a remarkably successful film production company. This is what I would like to accomplish, and I am working on it right now.

