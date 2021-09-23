Entertainment
Review: Jake Gyllenhaal wears the claustrophobic The Guilty | Culture & Leisure
An emergency dispatch center doesn’t exactly look like the most visually exciting place to shoot an entire movie. But the technical limitation of being trapped in a soulless office while the high-stakes action unfolds offscreen can be an inspired storytelling gadget in the right hands, as it is in the guilty, directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by Nic Pizzolatto and with Jake Gyllenhaal.
A remake of a 2018 Danish film of the same name, Fuquas The Guilty puts audiences in a Los Angeles 911 call center in the middle of the night as disgraced Gyllenhaals cop Joe Baylor answers calls for citywide emergency. Joe is probably not the calmest man in the world under normal circumstances, but take into account that he does one of the most stressful jobs in the world while waiting for a major lawsuit the next day and you can get started. to understand why he is so extremely tense.
He is also a little distracted when we meet him. He’s a field guy relegated to office work, for example, and he gets calls that are probably not emergencies: a guy robbed by the sex worker he hired; Another having a bad drug episode. It’s worth hanging around for the credits to take a look at all the famous names providing the vocals on the other end of the line (Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, Bill Burr, and DaVine Joy Randolph aren’t than a few of the people he talks to during the night).
But he concentrates when he senses a real seizure in the form of a crying woman’s voice. He reenacts that she was kidnapped and that she is pretending to call her young daughter home. The situation will become his obsession for the rest of the film as he tries to give the police enough information to track a vehicle whose make, model or license plate he doesn’t know, speeding up a Los Angeles highway. Angeles in the midst of an emergency forest fire situation in the city.
Fuqua adds giant screens to 911 control room showing Los Angeles burning in real time, which adds visual tension and reminds the public why all of the city’s emergency services are unable to help this woman removed as much as Joe would like. It is an agonizing experience as a spectator to see up close the ways our systems can fail those who find themselves in a true emergency. Poor dispatchers have to play the role of messenger, therapist, and customer service representative through it all.
One can hardly imagine a better modern trio of serious Los Angeles columnists than Fuqua, Pizzolatto and Gyllenhaal all working together.
And Gyllenhaal absolutely dominates throughout the lean 91-minute runtime, a ball of overwhelming stress, anxiety, and frustration working only with computer screens, phones, and disembodied voices. It’s no understatement that The Guilty’s success rests entirely on his shoulders.
The plot features many upsetting twists and revelations that keep the viewer in a similar state of stress. You have to remember every now and then not to let your imagination go too far in imagining the nightmare that is going on outside.
Under the ticking of the current crisis hides the gnawing suspicion that our protagonist may not be a good man himself. Yes, he probably doesn’t have the disposition for a call center job and lashes out at his co-workers on a regular basis, but something has happened that has taken him away from his wife and young daughter. His trial in the morning concerns an incident on the ground in which a Los Angeles Times reporter harasses him for comment at all hours of the night. It might not provide the poetic climax the movie wants, but it’s still an interesting exercise to get through that ordeal with a man who may have done something unforgivable.
The best of all? Fuqua knows he’s against the clock with this experience and comes out just in time.
The Guilty, a Netflix release in theaters September 24 and on Netflix October 1, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for language throughout. Duration: 91 minutes. Three out of four stars.
MPAA definition of R: Restricted. Children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
https://www.smdailyjournal.com/arts_and_entertainment/review-jake-gyllenhaal-carries-claustrophobic-the-guilty/article_442decbe-9809-5fbb-89d9-d31c1c59434b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
