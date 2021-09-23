Nia Sharma Remembers Telling Her You Looked So Sexy At A Reunion For Manikarnika: It Was A Stupid Conversation | Bollywood

Actress Nia Sharma said she had never been to a Bollywood office except once, and it was not a pleasant experience. She remembered having a meeting for a party in Manikarnika: Jhansi’s Queen and called it a waste of time.

Nia said she doesn’t want to step into a director’s or producer office and be underestimated because she comes from the television industry. Have you met a great Bollywood director or producer who told you that too? he was asked.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Nia said: No, but Manikarnika ke liye ek meeting thi itna his role ke liye (there was a meeting for a party in Manikarnika). It was a stupid conversation. I have not returned there. Kuch faayda nahi tha uss conversation ka (It was not a conversation worth it), it was a waste of time. And then he was like, you look so sexy. Was I like, seriously?

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi played Kangana Ranaut in the lead role of Rani Laxmibai. She also shared a director’s credit with original director Krish. She claimed she took over after he dropped the film and picked up most of it. He denied the allegations, however, and accused her of hijacking his plan.

See also: Enter Nia Sharmas’ home with all-white interiors, modern chandeliers, and stunning views of the Mumbai skyline

Nia got her first big breakthrough on the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead role, Manvi Chaudhary. She then starred alongside Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja.

In 2017, Nia made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatts’ web series Twisted, also starring Rrahul Sudhir and Namit Khanna. Earlier this year, she reunited with Ravi in ​​the second season of Jamai Raja, Jamai 2.0, a digital spin-off of their popular show. She was also seen as a guest on Bigg Boss OTT recently.