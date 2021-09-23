Actor Tarun Appears to Emergency in 2017 Drug Case | Latest India News

Actor Tarun appeared before the Directorate of Execution (ED) on Wednesday as part of a money laundering investigation in connection with high-end drug trafficking that was dismantled in the city in 2017.

He is one of the 10 personalities of the Telugu (Tollywood) film industry who have been summoned by the ED.

As of August 31 this year, famous filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, actresses Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh and Mumaith Khan, actors Nandu, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, P Navdeep and Tanish have so far appeared before the agency. central.

On July 2, 2017, the Telanganas Prohibition and Excise Department dismantled the drug trade by arresting a three-member gang. Subsequently, several cases related to drug trafficking were recorded and more than 20 people were arrested including an American citizen, who was a former aerospace engineer and had worked with NASA, a Dutch national, a South African national as well as seven holders of a B.Tech diploma. employed with multinational companies here.

The names of some Tollywood personalities appeared during the questioning of people arrested in connection with the racketeering.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Prohibition and Excise Department, as part of its investigation, also investigated suspected links between the drugs and Tollywood and then interviewed 11 people linked to the telugu film industry.

The emergency service summoned the Tollywood personalities who were among those interviewed by SIT and were asked to appear before it. people from the film industry, employees of multinationals and students were among their clients. Orders were placed via the Darknet (secret websites or online networks) and the drugs were delivered by courier, including from abroad, investigators said.