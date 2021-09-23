Late night hosts unite to spotlight climate change – The Hollywood Reporter





Climate change was in the spotlight late Wednesday night. Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah united through the networks for “Climate Night”, focusing their programming on one of the most pressing global issues today. Despite the serious topic, it’s late at night – and as such, there have been some jokes. “I don’t want to die,” Kimmel said in a statement ahead of the event. “In the interest of recycling, please use what Jimmy Kimmel said,” Fallon joked. “I am delighted to be a part of Climate Night,” said Bee. “But maybe we should wind it up a few days?” Just because, you know, it’s urgent? “I’m proud to devote an entire night of my show to the climate, so I can say I wasn’t part of the problem, I was 1 / 365th of the solution,” Colbert said. Several climate change activists and prominent voices on the issue appeared as late night guests, from Dr Jane Goodall to Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon and Bill Gates on The Late Late Show with James Corden to Professor Katharine Hayhoe, professor of political science at Texas Tech University, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! When Gates was asked by Corden why he hadn’t attempted to approach space like billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos did, his response was simple: “We have a lot to do here on Earth.” Tonight on our special #ClimateNight episode, Bill Gates Shares A Really Good Reason You Didn’t See Him In A Rocket pic.twitter.com/7C8cKarJl0 – The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 23, 2021 Safer The daily show, Noah spoke to Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who, in addition to her nightly appearance, is preparing for a global climate strike on September 24, organized by her movement Fridays for Future. While Meyers ‘Take a Closer Look’ SegmentThe host pointed to progressives in Congress who are moving forward with a transformative $ 3.5 trillion spending plan that would invest heavily in climate infrastructure amid historic wildfires, droughts and floods. As for Bee, she assured Full Frontal has done its part in the fight against climate change by fueling the episode with a strong renewable resource – its quads. Full Frontal wants to do its part in the fight against climate change! Tonight’s episode will therefore be powered by the most powerful renewable resource in the world: Sams quads. #ClimateNight pic.twitter.com/Grkif0z0xY – Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 22, 2021 Climate Night takes place during Climate Week NYC, the week-long summit of world leaders and climate activists in New York City to promote real solutions. The evening was created by the former Daily show and patriotic act showrunner Steve Bodow. “Climate change has moved very quickly from ‘probably the future’ to ‘actually now’ – which means we all need to talk about it and think about it a lot more,” Bodow said in a statement. “Late night hosts reflect our national conversation even more than Russian Twitter bots define – so this incredible bunch of shows coming together make a statement on the scale and urgency of the world’s hottest problem . “

