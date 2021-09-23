SATC actor Willie Garson has died aged 57 after diagnosed with pancreatic cancer





Willie Garson has died at the age of 57. The actor, best known for his role in Sex and the city, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, People confirmed and died of a short illness on Tuesday. “ Garson’s son Nathen shared a heart-filled tribute to his father on Instagram. I am so happy that you were able to share all of your adventures with me and that you were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you, “Nathen wrote alongside a carousel of photos and videos of her father. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to have your own adventure. always with me. I love you more than you will ever know and I am happy that you can be at peace now, I am happy that you shared your love with me. A number of Garson’s friends and colleagues have also shared statements and messages mourning his loss. On Twitter, SATC co-featured Cynthia nixon described Garson as endlessly funny on screen and in real life, “and a source of light, friendship and show business lore.” Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s onscreen husband, said said he couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner “in a Instagram post. Soon removed from all of us. You were a gift from the gods, sweet Willie, “he wrote. SATC actor Jason Lewis said PeopleThere is a little less joy in the world and it is a little grayer with the light that was Willie Garson having gone out. Pancreatic cancer tends to be a particularly deadly form of cancer because it is difficult to detect early on and often spreads quickly, the United States National Library of Medicine Explain. Symptoms can be vague, such as abdominal or back pain, fatigue, and weight loss. And by the time they appear, the cancer has usually grown or spread to other parts of the body. In addition, experts do not have a great way to detect pancreatic cancer at an early stage. Doctors cannot smell the pancreas during routine physical exams, and currently no major medical organization recommends routine screening for pancreatic cancer since no tests have been found to reduce the risk of dying from it. disease, the American Cancer Society (ACS) explains. (There are newer genetic tests and screening exams for people with a strong family history of the disease, according to the ACS.)

