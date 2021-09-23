Willie Garson’s “Sex and the City” Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Actor After His Death: “A Source of Light”

Willie Garson, best known for playing Stanford Blatch on “ Sex and the city , ” died Tuesday. He was 57 years old.

The actor suffered from pancreatic cancer. Garson’s death was confirmed by his son, Nathen, who led the tributes flock for the beloved star.

“I love you so much daddy. Rest in peace and I am so happy that you were able to share all of your adventures with me and that you were able to accomplish so much,” Nathen wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of you.”

“You’ve always been the toughest, funniest, smartest person I’ve ever known,” he added.

Soon, Garson’s “SATC” co-stars took to social media to honor their late friend.

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes on the series, wrote in a Tweeter, “We all loved him and loved working with him. He was endlessly funny on screen and in real life,” she wrote. “He was a source of light, friendship and know-how in the entertainment world. He has always been a consummate professional.”

“I couldn’t have had a brighter TV partner,” said Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s husband in “Sex and the City”. He added, “I am devastated and just overwhelmed with sorrow. You were a gift from the gods.”

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, writing, “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss for the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.”

Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York, said the Instagram, “He was smarter and funnier than you ever imagined. We are deprived of him.”

“But I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood. We have spoken of many times about being single parents by adoption. And nothing has given him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. The strength and strength. Nathen’s wisdom beyond her years is evident in her beautiful tribute to her dad. The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie, “she added.

Meanwhile, Chris Noth, who played John James Preston, also known as Mr. Big on the show, simply posted a photo on Instagram of Sarah Jessica Parker and Garson laughing together and captioned it, “Willie” alongside heart and heartbroken emojis.

David Eigenberg, who played Hobbes’ husband Steve Brady in “SATC,” wrote: “Willie, the nicest handsome man. There is no better one. Sleep well my friend. We will remember always from you. “

Garson was last pictured filming scenes from the upcoming HBO Max relaunch series titled “And Just Like That”.

An HBO / HBO Max spokesperson told Fox News on Tuesday: “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light to everyone in his universe. He created the one of the most beloved characters in the HBO Hall of Fame and has been a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. “

Born William Garson Paszamant in Highland Park, New Jersey, Garson began studying theater at the age of 13 at the Actors Institute in New York. He has made hundreds of appearances on television and in movies.

Besides “Sex and the City,” he was perhaps best known as Mozzie, a con artist from the “White Collar” TV show, and also had recurring roles in “NYPD Blue,” “Hawaii Five-0 “and” Supergirl “.

Garson’s “White Collar” co-star and friend Matt Bomer also wrote a moving tribute.

“Willie. I don’t understand. And that’s not fair. Last year you taught me so much about courage, resilience and love. I still haven’t thought about a world without you. where I can’t call you when I need to laugh or be inspired.The last thing you did when we said goodbye was take off your mask (I hate covid), smile and make me wink, “Bomer wrote on Instagram. “I know it didn’t reflect the pain you were going through, but it revealed everything you were and are to me: someone who uplifted me, made me better and always, always. made me smile. It also reminded me how strong our white collar family is. We were all there for Willie and for each other. I love you forever Willie Garson. You still live in our hearts and our hearts. spirits: and your white collar family is always there for Nathen. Save me a seat, because you know I want to be at your table up there. “