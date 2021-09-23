5 Bollywood Actors Who Are Also Good At Music

Music is at the heart of most Bollywood films. It is in nature, the spice of Bollywood to have captivating tunes. While most actors go the lip-syncing route, some are actually just as talented vocally as they are on screen, and they put those talents to use. Here is a list of 5 Bollywood singers who are also gifted with musical abilities.

Ayushmann Khurrana

This acclaimed musician is not surprising to see as the first name on this list. Not only are most of his films socially conscious, but they are also honored with his musical talents. Take his recent Andhadhoun, for example. For this role which he claimed to be the most difficult of his life, he not only sang, but he also trained four hours a day under the direction of an LA-based pianist so that he could play the piano himself and not. no need to use a liner.

He became one of those artists who escaped a niche or a unique label like that of an actor or a singer. With music like Mitti Di Khushboo and Filmfares for multiple performances, he stood out as both.

Farhan Akhtar

Another name that earned a spot on a list like this to make, Farhan Akhtar had made his musical (and acting) debut in Rock on. Although many tell him his voice doesn’t match conventional playback singers, he has given the nation some of his best hits and, not to mention, the kind of poetry recitation (Re: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) that we have to remember.

Alia bhatt

Bhatt version of Samjhawan of Highway is still etched in our memories. The actress who moves with her performance does the same with her voice. Bhatt received years of vocal training at the AR Rahman School of Music. Additionally, she refuses to be shy about her hobby and would start singing instantly if ever asked to do so in an interview.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Write, produce, perform, PeeCee has it all. She also had a brief date with music. We can think that his song In my city, but she made her musical and acting debut at the same time, a decade earlier. Chopra Jonas first used her vocal talents for the Tamil film Thamizhan. And then there was his collaboration with American rapper and singer Pitbull on their 2013 song Exotic.

Nostalgic photo!

Easily within two decades!

A rare click during the recording session of my first film @actorvijay anna star #Thamizhan And it’s! @priyankachopra First song as a singer❤️👍 #UllathaiKillathey pic.twitter.com/M3q2eSch3W D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) August 10, 2021

However, recently she had said, it seems like I am the person who chooses everything in my life, but that is not true. I am like everybody else. I spent a lot of time investing in things that just weren’t working, and I stayed and I stayed, but at some point you have to choose for yourself. Like, when I pick up my music, for example, I stayed to try it out, but had to recognize when it wasn’t up to my standards. I knew it was pointless spending more time there and it’s important to understand at Times LitFest that she is stepping away from music.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Dixit Nene had made his musical debut in Devdas as she recited poetry for Kaahe Chhed before moving to Denver with her husband Shriram Nene, and away from Bollywood and showbiz. She took the microphone again in 2007 to Aaja Nachle. But his true musical talents have been put to good use much more recently, as Rangi Sari Gulabi from the movie Gulaab Gang. She can be heard singing alongside her mother Snehlata Dixit, a Hindustani singer by training and a master’s degree in Indian classical music. Her mother had always wished her daughter had the same panache in music, but Dixit liked to use all the time she had for dancing. She is now the lead singer of her song titled Candle.

Read also; Who repairs Amitabh Bachchans phones