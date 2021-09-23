“Raj Kapoor told me to say Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra”: the iconic Bollywood villain on his sleeves

‘Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra’. The dialogue itself was enough to send shivers down the spines of a generation of moviegoers, and also give them value for their money. The veteran actor, who is 86 today, has starred in nearly 380 films over six decades and enjoyed the fan craze that was normally given to the best stars of the day. It was also simpler times. Away from social media scrutiny and 360-degree coverage, the stars were magical beings for the paying audience. A movie ticket allowed you to escape for three hours into the velvety darkness of the movie theater. “The wicked ko dekh ke darr jaate the log, and the stars ko dekh ke pighal jaate the log”, as Chopra tells indianexpress.com in this interview. The actor looks back on his sleeves, working with Raj Kapoor and how the showman’s Bobby gave him something that is still remembered today.

Excerpts from the interview:

Prem Chopra finds his place in the list of Bollywood’s most iconic villains of all time. (Photo: Express Archives)

You were synonymous with movie villain for decades. Did people take it literally and did it impact your life?

When you play so many negative roles convincingly, people have a negative impression of you. But it’s my job and I take it as a compliment. It’s the only way for me to find a job and survive. To play these roles convincingly, an actor has to put himself in the shoes of these characters, and that’s what I was doing. Then I also started adding comedy and satire to my characters.

However, there was one case where my daughter was affected by my performance. I took her in preview because she wanted to see her daddy’s work. Throughout the movie, she was silent and watched each scene intently. After the movie ended and we got out, she kept looking at me and didn’t speak to me. She was scared. She thought about what had suddenly happened to her father who is a prankster at home. So I had to sit him down and explain to him that his joker will always be a joker and that what I do in the movies is just my job, and that’s important because that’s how we could afford to put her in a good school and buy the big new car. It took her a while to figure this out, but she finally understood the difference.

What is the story of “Prem Naam Hai Mera… Prem Chopra”?

(Laughs) It’s from Bobby. When Bobby came to see me I was already a star, I had also won awards and accolades for my work. So when Raj Kapoor offered me a special-looking role, I was reluctant to do it because I was doing parallel roles with the lead actor in several films. So I told him that other directors were offering me big roles, so why should I make his film. And he said, ‘I don’t care, you have to do this!’ I did it, how can I say no to Raj Kapoor?

He loved to drink and one day we sat down together. I kept asking him to give me the script so I could learn my dialogue; it was a Raj Kapoor movie after all! All he had to say was: “Batayenge batayenge, fursat se”. He only told me that a young couple had run away and that I had to catch up with them. I had to say ‘Prem naam hai mera… Prem Chopra’.

When I first heard this it was not recorded. During the filming, I met Prem Nath and told him that I was unhappy with the role. His advice was to do it and believe in Raj Kapoor. He was sure the film would be a big hit. With his encouragement, I did it to the best of my ability and the dialogue clicked. Even today, everywhere I go in the world, people present this dialogue to me or want me to say it. This is so close to my heart that even my book is called Prem Naam hai mera… Prem Chopra.

Movie star Prem Chopra, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in the movie Laadla. (Photo: Express Archives)

Why do you think the era of larger-than-life Hindi cinema big bad guys is over?

Over time, everything changes. We used to do those kinds of roles because the movies demanded it, because every role was written like that. Now, such roles are not written because the heroes themselves want to try shades of gray to prove their versatility. Every character has a story, so when a hero goes to the dark side, there’s a reason for that and it creates sympathy for them.

Nowadays, so many actors do such a good job, you never know the arc of their characters, they are so layered. Characters and movies are now written for multiple platforms. When we started working there was no TV, radio or OTT platform. Our generation was made up of spectators who came to movie theaters for total entertainment and they applauded. Now people are critical of every story, every character and have accepted actors playing multi-faceted roles. They accepted heroes playing negative roles and villains going positive.

Didn’t you want to be the hero?

Everyone who walks into showbiz wants to be a hero, even I wanted to be a hero. I also tried to do positive roles. Later in my career I played such roles in Bunty Aur Bablo and Rocket Singh and they worked with audiences. It was not possible at the time.

Now the actors are offered the full spectrum, but we have been cataloged. “The wicked ko dekh ke darr jaate the log, and the stars ko dekh ke pighal jaate the log”. Plus, now the negative roles don’t really matter that much, there’s no scope or glamor attached to them.

I tried to do positive roles, but they were flops. When a movie is a super hit, the hero gets all the credit, and when the movie fails, all the good work is taken away. So the career of the actor becomes very risky and short. It’s best to take any job that comes your way and do your character full justice. I had a long career just because of that.