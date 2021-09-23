When Bollywood star Tanuja slapped Dharmendra for flirting with her – News

Tanuja, the charming Bollywood actress of yesteryear turned 78 on Thursday. Coming from a family of movie stars, Tanuja starred in 1960s Hindi, Marathi and Bengali films. Her daughter Kajol is a renowned actress, while her late sister Nutan was also a notable star. She was married to filmmaker Shomu Muherjee (died 2008) and is the daughter of Shobhna Samarth, another renowned actor of the first Hindi cinema.

In a interview for a movie magazine, Tanuja recalled his friendship with the best actors including Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. “Vinod was not an altu faltu, he didn’t talk nonsense,” she said. “It was satisfying to interact with a co-star who was on par with you mentally.”

As for Sanjeev Kumar, he was “seedha-saadha, a gentle soul and a fabulous actor,” noted Tanuja, who starred with him in films including Anubhav (1971). As for Amitabh, she was the first heroine of a then unknown and aspiring actor in her first appearance in Hindi cinema, Pyaar Ki Kahani (1971).

Tanuja remembers meeting him at a club and telling him, “Why don’t you take part in movies? To which he replied, “I came here to join films.”

She also had a great time with Dharmendra. She recalled in an interview that once, when he tried to flirt with her, she slapped him and called him “Besharam”. To which he replied, “Tanu, meri Maa, sorry… please make me your brother.”

The veteran actress has many junior parents in the family who are also famous in Bollywood. They include Rani Mukherji, Ayan Mukerji, and Mohnish Bahl.