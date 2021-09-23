Bollywood star Ranveer Singh fights for inclusive space for deaf community







Indian Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Image credit: AFP

September 23 is celebrated as International Sign Language Day, and on this occasion Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made a special appeal to the youth of the country. He urged young people to create an inclusive space for the deaf community. If there is anything we have all learned to appreciate and embrace over the past year and a half, it is the power of community and being there for each other. My message to young people today would be to continue doing the work that you are … and if in any way you can create or propagate an inclusive space by working with the Deaf community, do it. From hospitality to education in the creative arts. We can only make this change together and my confidence and support is in the youth of our country, said Singh. The ’83 star has worked hard to help the community. He also urged the authorities to consider and declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India and also signed a petition to raise awareness of this cause. Image Credit: insta / ranveersingh

Speaking of which, Ranveer pointed out, the first steps in this step were taken by the government a few weeks ago when ISL was made optional for students to learn in grade 9 to 12 schools, but the day when ISL becomes the 23rd Indian language recognized under the Constitution of India, will be the milestone that will move the needle. I have complete confidence in the leaders of our nation and know that we are on the right track to reach this important milestone. For citizens, I invite you to sign the petition so that this day will soon be celebrated. In addition, Singh and his artist collective, IncInk, have been the flagship of this cause. It is a long journey that awaits us. At IncInk, we are all committed to continuing as allies of our deaf community and reaching the finish line with them. There are so many levels to it. The first is to support the deaf community in its petition (https://incink.fanlink.to/ISLPetition_) to make ISL an officially recognized language, then as a society to be more inclusive by creating accessibility for the deaf community on the ground. , said Ranveer. On the occasion of International Sign Languages ​​Day, Ranveers IncInk will be showing ISL video clips throughout the day. He added: At IncInk, we create art and this is what we will continue to make accessible to the deaf community. Our ISL videos for example – Mohabbat, Sangeet, Black, Aur Karo and Vichaar which were released today to celebrate International Sign Language Day. We have ideas in the works, to further expand our relationship with the Deaf community in an interactive way, but this is only in its early stages. Today, on International Sign Languages ​​Day, our IncInk YouTube channel will be live all day (noon to midnight) and broadcast our ISL music videos with special team messages to celebrate and kiss. Meanwhile, cinematically, Ranveer is busy filming for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-star-ranveer-singh-bats-for-inclusive-space-for-the-deaf-community-1.82458251 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos