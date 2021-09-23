Entertainment
As Top Chef Films in Houston, don’t forget what happened last season
Yesterday, Bravo and production company Magical Elves announced that the 19th season of Top chef would be filming in Houston, and the city’s producers and media are already trying to get over what happened last season.
Exclusively at the Houston Chronicle, Bravo has confirmed weeks of rumors that High Chef is filming his next season at Space City, first published on Celebrity Gossip Aggregator Two me. In this story, writer Greg Morago shares details about the new season, including a roster of guest judges that includes Season 18 runner-up and Houston boss Dawn Burrell. What he doesn’t mention, however, is the massive controversy that surrounded the shows last season.
For those not watching, just before Austin boss Gabe Erales was named the winner of Best Chef: Portland, the Austin American statesmen reported that Erales had engaged in acts of harassment and retaliation against a woman he was dating who was also an employee of his Comedor restaurant in Austin.. Erales was fired from Comedor and apologized, but many fans remained outraged that the show picked a winner accused of harassment.
Perhaps it’s no surprise that Bravo wants to downplay any negative attention amid revealing details about a brand new season. It seems unfair that Eraless’ actions cast a veil on new competitors, who had no involvement in poor network choices. But it’s important to view the show in this context, especially as the restaurant industry continues to face issues of harassment and abuse.
As early as the statesman the story broke, Bravo went into damage control mode. Leader was not included in the programming of the Aspen Food & Wine Classic, which is part of Top chef price, All references to Erales have been deleted from the Top chef website, and he didn’t do the post-win interview series that usually follows after picking a winner. He did not appear on Top chefInstagram account, which is lots of pictures of competing and winning shows, since the story broke.
Following the allegations, Top chef Host Padma Lakshmi has publicly called for an investigation into the show’s failure to fully examine the harassment allegations. Bravo, of course, never acknowledged whether or not there would be an investigation. To date, the company has yet to release a statement on the allegations. The press release announcing his intention to film the 19th season in Houston never mentions Erales. In an interview with the hollywood reporter depending on the season, Magical Elves executives admitted they did not approve of Eraless’ behavior, but said they believed re-shooting the season would be unfair to other contestants.
Moragos’ story of Top Chefs’ arrival in Houston isn’t the only story involved in Bravos’ attempts to eliminate last season’s controversy. In Varietyad cover, Eraless’s name is not mentioned once, nor are claims that the production company knew about the allegations before the season aired. It is the same for CultureMaps reports on Top chefs plans to shoot in Houston.
Time will tell whether or not Best Chef: Houston will be a boon to the city’s culinary scene. At the very least, it will give local restaurants an opportunity to shine on the national stage, which is desperately needed after more than a year and a half of battling the pandemic. But there is no reason to engage in revisionist history when it comes to Top chef, and now that the show is still in production, it’s time to demand improvements.
Coming out of this cloud of controversy, the best way for Bravo to move forward with Top chef is to tell us why this season will be different from the last. Instead of sweeping its failures under the rug, the show should explain how it plans to implement rigorous and strictly enforced anti-harassment policies and vetting procedures to avoid throwing bosses who have been credibly accused and , in the case of Eraless, found guilty of misconduct.
Update: This post has been updated to clarify the timeline of when Top Chefs producers were notified of the Eraless termination and to add comments from the show producers on Eraless behavior.
