Jil Sander RTW Spring 2022 – WWD

An energetic tension between opposites defined the overall concept of Jil Sander’s Spring 2022 collection, which marked the brand’s return to physical shows. The show took place in a sort of tunnel-shaped interior space, long and narrow, covered with a lilac carpet and illuminated with a delicate light in the same palette. The atmosphere was pampering and relaxing.

As they told WWD in a meeting, the company’s showroom days before their show, Lucie and Luke Meier designed the range with their minds projected into the future, looking to the future. with optimism.

On the fashion side, this resulted in a multifaceted wardrobe that was both chic and eclectic. It opened up with a group of bespoke outfits, including baggy, well-cut blazers in pretty shades of pink, peach and mint green, and then veered into a more quintessential femininity. The shirts were decorated with eye-catching scarf collars, the tops featured draped patterns and jewelry-like details, and a touch of wild fantasy was introduced via a coat splashed with a tiger pattern and embellished with tassels.

Playing on textures, the designers juxtaposed the fluidity of elegant silk dresses with the fur effect of a knitted ensemble in a charming pink hue. The stripes added a summery vibe to a silk ensemble worn with a coordinating fringe scarf and elongated polo shirts with a slightly retro vibe with graphic patterns.

As a counterpoint to couture, the show closed with Meier’s interpretation of glamor with a range of voluminous organza dresses embroidered with maxi cashmere patterns and punctuated with shimmering sequins. The designers tempered the soft and romantic vibe by layering them over dyed jeans with fringed hems.

The Meiers seemed to be stepping out of their comfort zone this season to add a fun, cool and at times flamboyant new layer to their otherwise precise elegance, all in vibrant new undertones. After all, who doesn’t want to think about a better future?