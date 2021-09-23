Connect with us

Michelin adds 9 East Bay spots to the prestigious Bib Gourmand list

it also makes tires, has delayed evaluations of California restaurants as the pandemic has shut down businesses across the state. They’ve picked up some accolades in recent weeks, most recently honoring three East Bay sites as new discoveries to seek out. On Wednesday, the company announced that new restaurants in the Bay Area will be honored with its “Bib Gourmand” distinction, reserved for places offering exceptionally good food at moderate prices.

The list announced on Wednesday, however, is just a taste: when the guide announces their coveted star rating on September 28, check out the full list of local bibs. Then, and only then, will we know if East Bay’s beloved winners of Guidebook latest spots like Millennium and Ippuku retained its Michelin position.

Those who have followed regional Michelin news have probably guessed that three of East Bays’ newest bibs: Horn Barbecue in Oakland and San Leandro’s Vietnamese / California restaurant, Top Hatters, got Michelin nods in August, this which makes them sure values ​​for this affordable honor.

Joining Horn on the list in Oakland is Fillipino’s modern FOB Kitchen restaurant, a Mexican relief spot. Taqueria El Paisa @ .com (that’s the name, although to many it sounds like a typo) and the Tacos Oscar shipping container taco shop.

Other East Bay bibs include the Hayward Food Truck The Carnalito, family-run Chinese restaurant El Cerrito New dumplings, bar Livermore Lifetime and Alameda barbecue on standby Rotating bones.

To be considered for a Bib Gourmand, a restaurant must offer a three-course meal with starter, main course and dessert for less than $ 40 per person. And, of course, the food has to be delicious. Below you’ll find the full list of the latest East Bay Bib Gourmands, along with Michelin review ratings. (And here the complete list of new bibs throughout California.) Well, meet up here on September 28, when Michelin announces its California All-Star selections, as well as its full 147-person Bib Gourmand list for restaurants in the state. Will the East Bay keep its Michelin-starred restaurant, James Syhabouts Oakland Commis two-star spot? We will see!

FOB Cuisine (Oakland): This popular Filipino restaurant started out as a pop-up. The menu is full of keepers, but keep your options open for mouth-watering specialties, such as sweet and sour sinigang with pork, eggplant and daikon or Janices ribs.

Horn barbecue (Oakland): Get to this local sensation from pitmaster Matt Horn early because there is bound to be a wait. It’s well worth your time though, as the inspiring West Coast Barbecue chefs are nothing short of rich, delicious and decadent.

Los Carnalitos (Hayward): The two brothers behind this operation, which started out as a very popular food truck, present specialties such as huaraches and quesadilla de Eightlacoche that rarely appear on other menus in the city. The quesadillas here are made from homemade tortillas, so try the one filled with squash blossom, queso fresco, and tomatillo salsa.

New meatballs (El Cerrito): It’s all in the name in this lively and happy place where dumplings are the star of the show. Watch them prepare in the open kitchen, then consult the board for the menu items on offer.

Lifespan (Livermore): Enjoy enticing bites like fig toast with a drizzle of olive oil and salt, or yellow squash and delicately fried green tomatoes on toasted pumpkin seeds and basil aioli.

Rotating bone (Alameda): On picturesque Alameda Island comes this laid back concept from restaurateurs Mike Yakura and Danny Sterling. Presenting itself as a Californian rotisserie, the menu is also peppered with Hawaiian and Japanese accents.

Taquera El Paisa (Oakland): This Oakland institution is widely hailed as the temple of tacos. Meat is featured here and offal, including tripe and cabeza, are particularly noteworthy.

Oscar Tacos (Oakland): The menu is scribbled in chalk, and while it’s simple tacos and tostadas, it changes often. Meat, like braised pork shoulder topped with an avo-tomatillo and chicharrnes salsa, is a staple; but nifty vegan versions, like charred broccoli with soy and cashew cheese, give animal protein a run for its money.

Top Hatters Kitchen (San Leandro): Husband and wife co-owners Matthew Beavers and DanVy Vu have chosen to honor this old life as a family-owned hat store by keeping the name. Chef Vu leads the kitchen and his savvy and contemporary combination of Vietnamese and Californian flavors is tantalizing.

