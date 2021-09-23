Can wonderful years break the white noise of nostalgia?





Only whites, pop culture vanity going, may be excited to time travel. For other people, the past usually looks like less like a vacation. This idea appeared in the movies and TV shows of the Hot Tub Time Machine franchise for British comedy Timewasters to NBCs Timeless, in which Rufus, a black crew member using an time machine, says: There is literally no place in American history that will be great for me. Nostalgia itself is sort of a time machine, and television has typically let white characters drive it. Freaks and Geeks, That 70s Show, Happy Days, Brooklyn Bridge, American Dreams, The Goldbergs, those regrettable family fashions and fashion choices, with a few exceptions (Everybody Hates Chris), didn’t make for them. the most diverse genres. Televisions, Boomer source, remember – when is The Wonder Years, the dewy look on 1968 since 1988, when the pilot introduced Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage), entering college in a generic suburb, his hormones coming in a boil in tune with society as a whole.

While The Wonder Years can be pat and heavy (unpopular TV opinion alert), it wasn’t Polyannish about the old days. Towards the end of the first episode, Kevin learns that his neighbor, the older brother of his longtime crush, Winnie Cooper, has been killed in Vietnam. But the running theme, underscored by Daniel Stern’s voiceover, is that Kevin learns about the bigger world just as the bigger world learns nasty things about himself. To an audience who shared Kevin’s experience, that said: Sure, a lot of things started to go wrong at that point, but we were just kids, figuring it out. We did not light the fire! Childhood memories, of course, are not unique to any demographic, you find them in the works of black artists from Spike Lees Crooklyn to Stevie Wonders. I wish that. But it takes some kind of privilege to suggest that the bigger world never had an innocence to lose that things were simpler and sweeter, once, before they got bitter and complicated. Your relationship to history has a lot to do with the side of the story of your ancestors. And how easily you revisit the past depends on whether you assume the past is friendly territory for someone like you.

You don’t have to watch sitcoms to see this. The rhetoric of political culture and the war of nostalgia calling on the public to feel the past was better for people like them, before their childhood favorites were recast or canceled, has been central to the Conservative campaign as well. Trumpist than any political plan. The Again in Make America Great Again does a lot of work. Great for who?

All of this gives ABC’s new take on The Wonder Years, which is centered around a black family, an immediate goal: to integrate Memory Lane TVs, to complicate our idea of ​​what nostalgia means, to show us what it looks like when someone dies. other gets in. the time machine. The focus is on Dean Williams (Elisha Williams), a goofy 12-year-old who grows up in Montgomery, Ala. Also beginning in 1968, which the narrator (Don Cheadle, as adult dean) describes as a pandemic year, black parents gave their children the police speech and a presidential election that created a racial divide. The sweetly funny pilot, written by Saladin K. Patterson, insists this is not a story of the bad old days. Dean, his adult self tells us, grew up in a safe, self-sufficient, middle-class black neighborhood that set him up for success. It’s like part of the show’s mission is to say that kids like Dean have happy, sometimes cranky childhood memories like anyone else, and just as much have a right to be. beware of the white baby boomers in the suburbs of 1988. But these memories are complicated. Dean remembers his musician father, Bill (Dul Hill), as a suave charmer (unlike the distant bubbling volcano of Kevin’s father). Bills’ watchword is Be Cool, a phrase he applied to all situations, including being stopped by the police in the family car. The race is not a special episode topic here. Its part of life. It’s in the Deans sisters’ Black Panthers t-shirt; in the taunts of the bully who lashes out at Dean for carrying a lunchbox like you’re white (the insult still confuses me today, says adult Dean); and in a key scene, when news of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination breaks out as Dean plays baseball against a team of white friends from school.

The original Wonder Years pilot takes place months after King’s assassination, at the start of the school year (when the Kevins School is renamed for Robert F. Kennedy, also recently killed). King is featured in a story from Season 2, when Kevin is portrayed as RFK in a didactic play about Recent Problems. But the episode is mainly about Kevins condemned to crush the young professor who wrote the play; the only black character with a voice is a student who recites the I Have a Dream speech on stage. For Kevin, Kings murder is one of the many sad things in the world that echo his personal melancholy. Dean, like Kevin, is a kid who doesn’t keep a close eye on the news. He has a crush too, and it wasn’t until he saw her kiss another boy that, he said, the anger I was seeing on the news took on a bit more meaning. Still, The Wonder Years makes it clear that Dean can’t live the story as background noise to the extent that Kevin did.

Sometimes the pilot seems hesitant to involve his white characters too heavily (and, perhaps, alienate today’s white viewers). The Deans family learn of Kings’ death, for example, from a sympathetic and distraught white couple during a football game. Presumably there was less white charity backlash too in Alabama in 1968, the year former segregationist Governor George Wallace ran for president on his own message of racial nostalgia, but we don’t hear them. not for the moment. There was a more complex reflection earlier, when white teacher at Deans Integrated School scolds a black student for telling Yo mama. It’s something black students do that white students don’t, she says. Her prejudices are not lost on Dean, but, her voiceover notes, she also singles out some promising black students, including him, for praise and extra attention. Which was perhaps still racist, he adds. I do not know.

In a short pilot, the new Wonder Years tries a lot: to approach and complicate racial issues, while not defining its characters purely in terms of themselves or allowing 2021 audiences an easy feeling of superiority over generations past. Everything goes smoothly, with an ironic nostalgia that won’t surprise anyone who has watched the original series. Indeed, the new Wonder Years sometimes seems as much about nostalgia for the comfy sitcoms of the 80s as it does nostalgia for the 60s. But maybe that’s also part of the show project. We usually talk about progress, on television and elsewhere, as a matter of moving forward into the future. But it can also be about who is allowed to marvel at the past.

