Best Star Wars Costumes: Halloween, Cosplay & Fancy Dress

The best Star Wars Halloween costumes weren’t hidden long ago in a galaxy far, far away, they’re here, ready to fuel your spooky season celebrations with a healthy dose of force powers, blasters and more. of lightsabers.

With nine main films, two spin-off films, and a plethora of TV shows, cartoons, comics, games, and novels to draw inspiration from, these Star Wars outfits and costumes let you play the role of some of them. of the greatest heroes, villains and aliens in all of sci-fi history. Instantly recognizable and with great accessories, masks and even pet versions to choose from, there is something for everyone in the Star Wars universe, with a menagerie of characters to suit all tastes.

Star Wars Halloween costumes allow you to wear your fandom without having to don a bloody horror costume either, making them suitable for young and old alike. You don’t have to squirm at the thought of facing the sight of terror in the mirror before heading out for a trick or treatment. And they don’t need to break the bank either, with plenty of affordable options available to let you live out your Jedi dreams without owing a Hutt-sized debt.

So whether you’re looking to growl like a Wookie, shoot like a Mandalorian, or mess around like a smuggler, we’ve rounded up the best Star Wars Halloween costumes to help you make your disguise out of this world.

Best Star Wars Halloween Costumes For Kids

1. Yoda

Yoda Deluxe Costume (Child) Price: $ 34.16 | Age: 3 to 4 years | Batteries required? : No Includes hooded robe Excellent rubber mask Does not include gloves

Make your little one the most powerful Jedi of all with this funny little Yoda costume. Complete with the robe of the Jedi Masters and a rubber mask (which makes Yoda a little angry, actually!), Your youngster will be ready to take on an army of Sith Lords and, if you’re lucky, will offer you some moments of peace by playing comedy a bit of Jedi meditation, too.

2. X-wing pilot

X-Wing Deluxe Pilot (Child) Price: Starting at $ 36.38 | Sizes: S, M, L | Batteries required? : No Great helmet helmet Detailed costume including boot covers Nowhere to park your X-wing

By the time your child is an adult, they might be living in an era where shooting in a spaceship is a possibility. So practice early by equipping them with this X-wing fighter pilot costume. With a plastic helmet that includes a visor, it’s a really detailed outfit and includes everything they need to do a Death Star trench run without the X-wing itself, of course.

3. BB-8

BB-8 The Force Awakens Inflatable Costume (Child) Price: Starting at $ 31.92 | Age: 5 to 8 years old (one size) | Batteries required? : Yes (4 AA, not included) You ARE BB-8 Smart inflatable design Need batteries Your feet stick out from the bottom

This BB-8 outfit is one of our favorites. Look at the! Inflated safely around your child using an internal fan (and designed to prevent the risk of choking), your little one transforms into the round, rolling star of the Star Sequel Trilogy Wars. Matching precisely the patterns of the ball-shaped droids, this is a truly innovative take on a costume that might have seemed impossible otherwise.

4. Jedi

Hooded Jedi Robe (Child) Price: $ 25.55 | Age: 5 to 7 years (S, M, L) | Batteries required? : No A classic Star Wars outfit Perfect for accessorizing to create your own look Lightsaber not included

Perhaps the most recognizable of all Star Wars costumes, this Jedi robe keeps it simple with its hood, tunic, and belt. While it doesn’t include the lightsaber, it’s a great base from which to customize your own unique Jedi look. And, when your child is tired of their Star Wars craze, they’ll make a perfect monk robe!

5. The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian (Child) Price: $ 79.99 | Sizes: TP, P, M, G | Batteries required? : No A luxury suit rich in features Includes ammo belt and helmet Baby Yoda not included

A modern favorite, if you want your kid to look like the coolest bounty hunter in the galaxy, this is the way. The Mandalorian is the best from the new series of Star Wars movies and TV shows, and this costume really brings the character to life with his helmet cape (thankfully removable!), ammo belt, gloves, breastplate, and hoodies. -boots. It’s a more expensive outfit, but it’s one of the most complete on this list.

Best Star Wars Halloween Costumes For Adults

1. Darth Vader

dark Vador Price: $ 54.99 | Sizes: Standard size (up to 46 inch chest, 36-40 inch waist and 33 inch inseam), size X-large (up to 50 inch chest, 42-46 inch waist and 34- inch d crotch) | Batteries required? : No A luxury suit rich in features Includes ammo belt and helmet Lightsaber not included

Needing no introduction, this Darth Vader costume has everything you need, aside from a blood red lightsaber, to play the role of the ultimate Dark Lord of the Sith. With an injection molded mask, printed bib, belt, cape and over boots, you’ll be ready to take on any Jedi scum that gets in your way.

2. Chewbacca

Chewbacca (Supreme Edition) Price: $ 309.97 | Sizes: One size (fits up to jacket size 44) | Batteries required? : No The Ultimate Faux Fur Chewbacca Costume Head-to-toe outfit includes mask and shoulder strap Can get very hot

He’s a bank breaker, but you really get what you pay for with this “Supreme Chewbacca” outfit. A head-to-toe faux fur outfit, you could have walked straight out of the set of one of the movies in this costume, complete with fur shoe covers and gloves. Time to perfect that Wookiee growl.

3. Princess Leia

Leia (A New Hope) Price: $ 36.95 | Sizes: One size fits all | Batteries required? : No Fluid 70s style outfit Includes classic wig Also consider getting a blaster accessory

This hairstyle. This hairstyle. The classic Princess Leia look in all its glory. You don’t have to be a professional hairstylist to achieve the iconic style, with an easy-to-wear donut wig. The belt could be better, and you’ll have to check the sizes as this is a unique outfit, but it’s a great recreation of the classic 1977 costume.

4. Stormtrooper

Deluxe Stormtrooper Price: $ 69.99 | Sizes: M, L (standard), XL | Batteries required? : No Tracksuit armor Cold mask Gloves and blaster not included

You might be a little short for a stormtrooper, but that won’t stop you from joining the ranks of the Empire Grunts in this costume. With a lightweight mask, gauntlets, fly, and breastplate, all you’ll need to complete the look here is a pair of black gloves and a blaster accessory.

5. The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian (Beskar Armor) Price: Starting at $ 45.11 | Sizes: L (standard), XL | Batteries required? : No Comfortable half mask Quilted jumpsuit, shoulder strap and cape Blaster not included

Who is better, Boba Fett or The Mandalorian? That’s not an argument we’re prepared to answer, but we know this Mando outfit will prepare you to take down the thugs not just in your neighborhood, but across the galaxy. Now dress your little boy up as Baby Yoda, Grogu, and you will be good to go!

Best Star Wars Halloween Costumes For Dogs

1. Dew

Dewback (pet) Price: Starting at $ 23.20 | Batteries required? : No Includes 3D Stormtrooper rider Washable Recommended for small dogs only

From the doghouse to the dusty deserts of Tatooine, prepare your pooch for battle with this fun Dewback costume. With a light, lightweight little jumper that sits on your dog’s back, your puppy becomes a half dog, half space lizard, ready for action. Just be careful not to catch any longer hairs in the Velcro straps of the outfits.

2. Bantha

Bantha (pet) Price: Starting at $ 69.99 | Batteries required? : No Includes Tusken Raider rider and horns Washable Recommended for medium sized dogs

These are intended for slightly larger dogs and would work well for dogs with long hair and sand color. Complete with horns, a saddle, and a miniature Tusken Raider, this turns your dog into one of the mammoth-like desert walkers from the Star Wars movies. It is also a bit looser than some dog outfits, which makes it a bit more comfortable for your pet.

3. Ewok

Ewok (pet) Price: Starting at $ 19.99 | Batteries required? : No Cowl neck style outfit Different sizes for all dogs Can be removed easily

Some cute dogs already look like little fluffy bears, but if you want to give them a spatial makeover, this Ewok outfit will transport them to the Forest Moon of Endor. Since this is a hood that sits on and in front of your pet’s head, it should also be lightweight, comfortable, and easy to remove. Yub nub!

4. Yoda

Yoda (pet) Price: Starting at $ 13.51 | Batteries required? : No Features costumed legs and arms, plus Yoda ears Different sizes for all dogs Does not include back cover

Do you have a dog who likes to roll in the mud? They are well suited to become the most famous inhabitant of the swamp planet of Dagobah, the Jedi Master Yoda. A full face outfit that makes your pet look like running in Jedi robes, it comes with a strap on the hat with Yodas signature green ears.