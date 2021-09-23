Entertainment
The final days of the R. Kelly trial
It’s Thursday. Well, look at the trial of R&B superstar R. Kelly, which started five weeks ago. Well, look for a place for, uh, rookie stars in Greenwich Village as well.
R. Kelly established himself in the 1990s as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of his generation, the Grammy-winning R&B superstar behind hits like I Believe I Can Fly, which Rolling Stone performed. Ranked 406th on his list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.
But there were rumors of sexual misconduct even then, charges that paved the way for a lawsuit drawing to a close in Brooklyn Federal District Court. A verdict likely won’t end Kelly’s trial: he pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.
Prosecutors have presented him as the mastermind of a decades-long operation involving managers and bodyguards who helped him recruit and transport young women and underage girls and boys for sexual purposes. He has long denied the allegations of sexual misconduct and physical violence, just as he denied the child pornography charges in a high-profile trial in Chicago in 2008. The case centered on a videotape showing Kelly at work. to have sex with a 14 year old girl. . She refused to testify, he was acquitted and his career rebounded.
The atmosphere surrounding the sexual misconduct allegations has changed since then, with #MeToo and the downfall of Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Charlie Rose. And public perception of Kelly changed with Surviving R. Kelly, a 2019 television documentary series that included interviews with several women who accused him of abuse.
This time around, prosecutors said his fascinating public image camouflaged a secret predator. For many years, what happened in the world of the accused stayed in the world of the accused, Deputy U.S. lawyer Elizabeth Geddes told jurors on Wednesday in her final arguments. Not anymore.
Kelly did not testify, eliminating the risk of an emotional outburst like the one during an interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, when the singer jumped up from his chair and screamed straight at the camera. His lawyers tried to portray his accusers as heinous groupies who were angry when they fell out of favor, and then turned on him as the math grew.
A bride who was 15, but the marriage certificate said 18
Part of the testimony in Brooklyn was about Kelly’s 1994 marriage to R&B singer Aaliyah, who was her manager’s niece. He was 27 years old. She was 15 but was listed on a marriage certificate as 18.
Geddes, the prosecutor, said Kelly insisted on the marriage despite believing Aaliyah was pregnant. For the wedding to take place, she said, her associates had to bribe an employee in Illinois to create a fake ID for the bride.
Just because one of your henchmen is doing your dirty work doesn’t mean you’re less responsible, Geddes said.
Time
Be prepared for showers, wind gusts and possible thunderstorms, New York: Flash flood watch will begin in the afternoon. The rainy weather, with temperatures reaching 70s during the day and dropping to 60s at night, is here to stay for at least another day.
parking on the alternative side
In force until Sept. 28 (Chemini Atzeret).
The latest news from New York
A happy pawn in the rebirth of chess
Mariella Rudi, a freelance writer who wrote for the real estate and styles sections of the Timess, did what over 60 million of us did during the pandemic: she watched The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix. Then she did what I didn’t. She learned chess.
She also discovered the Chess forum, which bills itself as the last chess store in New York.
We agreed to meet there the other day. When I walked in, she was already at a table in the back, beating our photographer, Sara Messinger.
She had said that the chess forum was all about passion and perseverance. It’s also a place where knights jump quickly and impatient fingers pat the edge of the board as a player waits for their opponents to move. And the chess forum is a predominantly male sanctuary: the afternoon we were there, Mariella and Sara were the only women to play.
Owner Imad Khachan credits The Queens Gambit for saving the chess forum. Like so many small business owners who were never big profit centers, he had hung on for years without raising prices ($ 5 a game). But the tables were filling up again, thanks to teens and New York University students raised on online chess. Then came the nearly three-month shutdown in the heartbreaking first days of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Now, with a musical version of The Queens Gambit in the works, he’s betting that the chess renaissance will continue. And wonders are back to the venerable Marshall Chess Club, also in Greenwich Village. The same goes for the chess scammers in Washington Square Park.
Khachan said the Chess Forum is like a pool hall for chess, with pickup matches day and night. Like many downtown stores, it’s also a celebrity-watching spot. He said Alec Baldwin stopped by, saying his wife played chess there. American prodigy Bobby Fischer also performed there decades ago, as did Bob Dylan. And Fabiano Caruana, the 29-year-old chess prodigy who has been a grandmaster for not quite half of his life, took lessons at the Chess Forum as a child, Khachan said.
Khachan, a Palestinian from Lebanon, moved to New York as a doctoral student in English in 1985. A decade later, after dropping out of the doctorate, he borrowed from relatives and friends to open the Chess Forum. He had worked in a chess shop across the street, now long gone.
The storefront he rented at 219 Thompson Street was a printing press, but failures were in his past. In the 1970s it housed a chess studio run by Nicolas rossolimo, grandmaster of Russian origin and quadruple Olympic chess competitor. He liked the L-shaped layout of the stores, because a chess knight can draw an L-shape on a chess board.
And now it’s 25 years later, and the chess forum is his life. You do it for love, he said. At my age, you don’t have a lot of options to start a career over.
Dear Diary:
As I sat finishing a burger on Dumbo Pier while waiting for the ferry to arrive, I watched tourists take selfies and taste their own burgers. We all felt happy and free.
I watched a sparrow leap to a translucent, melted, gummy drop of candy that was stuck to the pier and prick its little beak there.
To my surprise, he stayed there. No matter how much the bird flapped its wings, it was stuck. He tried to use his feet to free himself, but ended up getting his feet stuck too.
Someone has to help this bird, I thought.
I got up to look for someone who could come to the rescue, but no one else seemed to notice what was going on. My heart started to beat when I realized I was that person.
I walked over and spilled seltzer water on the bird’s beak, allowing it to lift its head. I tried to pour a bit on his feet, but they were too stuck for it to make a difference.
Thinking of all the reasons why you could not touch a bird, I still pulled out my handkerchief and gently pushed the sparrow away from behind. The bird jumped out of the gout and flew away.
