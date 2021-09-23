The final days of the R. Kelly trial

Prosecutors have presented him as the mastermind of a decades-long operation involving managers and bodyguards who helped him recruit and transport young women and underage girls and boys for sexual purposes. He has long denied the allegations of sexual misconduct and physical violence, just as he denied the child pornography charges in a high-profile trial in Chicago in 2008. The case centered on a videotape showing Kelly at work. to have sex with a 14 year old girl. . She refused to testify, he was acquitted and his career rebounded.

The atmosphere surrounding the sexual misconduct allegations has changed since then, with #MeToo and the downfall of Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Charlie Rose. And public perception of Kelly changed with Surviving R. Kelly, a 2019 television documentary series that included interviews with several women who accused him of abuse.

This time around, prosecutors said his fascinating public image camouflaged a secret predator. For many years, what happened in the world of the accused stayed in the world of the accused, Deputy U.S. lawyer Elizabeth Geddes told jurors on Wednesday in her final arguments. Not anymore.

Kelly did not testify, eliminating the risk of an emotional outburst like the one during an interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, when the singer jumped up from his chair and screamed straight at the camera. His lawyers tried to portray his accusers as heinous groupies who were angry when they fell out of favor, and then turned on him as the math grew.

A bride who was 15, but the marriage certificate said 18

Part of the testimony in Brooklyn was about Kelly’s 1994 marriage to R&B singer Aaliyah, who was her manager’s niece. He was 27 years old. She was 15 but was listed on a marriage certificate as 18.