The end of the night shares the stage with climate change





Seasoned late-night producer and writer Steve Bodow hosted the event to coincide with NYC Climate Week. Kimmel argued that climate change trumps all other important issues. The pandemic, systemic racism, income inequality, immigration, gun violence but here’s the thing. If we don’t tackle climate change, none of these issues will matter. The car descends from a cliff and was playing with the radio. JIMMY KIMMEL How could anyone object to trying to fix this problem? Even if you run an oil company, you and your children and their children will have to continue living in the world. There is no planet B. JIMMY KIMMEL Wildfires, floods, landslides that, all amazing things to hear Stevie Nicks sing; not something you want to experience in life. JIMMY KIMMEL

Seth Meyers and James Corden worked together on a common intro across networks. Meyers called the occasion a night where we put aside our intense, white-hot rivalries and come together to raise awareness of the vast effects of climate on our lives and the things we can do to help.

On Late Night, Meyers argued that climate change has made everything much weirder. Now, it’s only normal for friends to show up for dinner at the end of September, like they’ve just run a marathon, Meyers said. Soon the traditional Thanksgiving feast will be replaced by a backyard barbecue with clothing optional. It’s too hot for the turkey so I was just making mashed potato smoothies. This is how much climate change is getting worse: wildfires in the west, flooding in the east, freezing cold in Texas. Billy Joels is going to have to write an update for 2021 and call it, in fact, we’ve lit the fire. SETH MEYERS

On The Late Late Show, Corden told viewers not to worry: we weren’t going to hammer you with scary stories, like the fact that it was the hottest summer on record here in the United States. , what is true. Instead, Corden shared inspiring stories of people doing their part to fight climate change and challenged members of his home group to share their own efforts.

On Full Frontal, Samantha Bee shed light on what she called problem number two: sewage and the failing water infrastructure of the Americas. No one wants to think about wastewater, but we all need to support the water infrastructure that supports us. Because waste disposal is vital for society and sanitation is a human right, unless you are at an outdoor music festival, in which case it is only a distant memory. SAMANTHA BEE

Stephen Colbert highlighted the numbers in his Late Show monologue, including a recent poll revealing that most Americans don’t believe they will be personally affected by global warming. Americans treat climate science like football: we know it’s out there, and it really matters to the rest of the world, but nobody can care for us, Colbert said, adding, maybe Ted Lasso could do it. But ordinary people are doing something about climate change: they worry mostly young people. A recent study asked young people aged 16 to 25 around the world what they thought about climate change, and 56% of them agreed with the view that humanity is doomed. Nice try, kids, but you don’t get out of your student loans. STEPHEN COLBERT

In The Daily Show, Trevor Noah explored how climate change affects unexpected little things that slow sea turtle reproduction, dampen human libido, and affect the taste of coffee, wine, and beer. Lots of weird little effects that, when you add them all together, end up being basically everything, Noah said. You know, my only hope is that this news finally gets people to take some drastic action. Because if anything is to motivate people, it will be the end of sex. TREVOR NOAH

Jimmy Fallon, for his part, left the Climate Night jokes to the other hosts. Instead, he brought Dr Jane Goodall to The Tonight Show, where she discussed her appeal to people around the world to plant new trees.

