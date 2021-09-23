Frida Kahlo traveling exhibition at the Norton Art Gallery

Walking down the newly waxed floors of the RW Norton Art Gallery, eyes are drawn to the bright blue and yellow embroidered piece that hangs elegantly at the end of the hallway.

Skillful needlework describes the figure of the famous Mexican painter, Fida Khalo.

Kahlo passionately embraced indigenous Mexican traditions and adorned herself with ornate jewelry, flowers, textures and vibrant colors, and her influences are fully on display in “The World of Frida”, a new exhibition at the gallery.

That’s a big deal for the upcoming exhibit, it’s definitely one that speaks to everyone, said Emily Feazel, designer of the Norton Art Gallery. Being able to come in and see so many artists representing it, their path is very special.

This exhibition is made up of 95 international artists who have reinterpreted Kahlos’ life in a range of media that honors everything from his self-portraits to his love stories with Diego Rivera, and recognizes his emotional, physical, professional and societal struggles.

The exhibition is an incredible tribute to an artist who continues to influence millions of people by the simple fact that she has always remained true to herself, no matter the price.

Who is Frida?

Everyone knows Frida Kahlo, Feazel said, but if you don’t know her work, this exhibit is a good entry point.

Kahlo was born in 1907, in Mexico City, to two photographers and her life began in danger.

As a child, Kahlo was struck by polio and was subsequently injured in a bus crash at the age of 18. Kahlo was subjected to tremendous pain and turmoil early in her life.

While recovering from the bus crash, Kahlo returned to her childhood hobby, painting.

In 1927, Kahlo became politically active, joining the Mexican Communist Party and meeting her husband Diego Rivera.

She and her husband Diego Rivera have had a very tumultuous relationship, Feazel said.

One of the pieces exhibited in The World of Fridade depicts Rivera as her dog.

Kahlodied at 47, but his story continues to inspire 21st century artists.

The exhibition The world of Frida

You know you can put on an exhibit of this size and caliber and display it to the people of Shreveport-Bossier, you know all we want is just to provide a truly wonderful experience for people to come and enjoy. , Feazel mentioned.

This World of Fridais was a traveling exhibition and was originally located at the Bedford Gallery in Walnut Creek, Calif., Before Carrie Lederer, the curator, took the exhibition on the road. The exhibition was presented in five different galleries, making the Norton Art Gallery its sixth major showcase.

When Feazel saw The World of Frida on Bedford Gallery’s website in 2018, she immediately booked the show.

When COVID hit, it was my only thing that if we had to undo this I would have cried, but it was okay, Feazel said. We’re going to do our best and hopefully get as many people as possible to see the show.

Le Monde de Fridais is on display to the public from September 24 to November 28.