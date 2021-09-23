New director for Mass MoCA





Kristy Edmunds, an experienced multidisciplinary performing arts leader, will become the new director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, known as Mass MoCA, in October. Edmunds, currently executive and artistic director of the University of California, Los Angeless Center for the Art of Performance, will replace Joseph C. Thompson, who helped found the museum and directed it for more than 32 years. It’s a place that resonates with me, Edmunds said in a phone interview, citing how they create a pipeline to help artists make culture dream. Edmunds said she would prioritize issues of equity and inclusion. It’s predominantly white in that part of the world, she said. But the diversity of voices in mass MoCA programming is important and will grow. While New England will be a change from Southern California for Edmunds, each institution’s annual operating budgets are similar. Mass MOCA’s annual operating budget was recently reduced to $ 10.5 million from $ 12 million due to the pandemic. The University of California center has annual costs of $ 8-10 million.

And Edmunds said climate change didn’t bother her. I lived in Minneapolis as a kid, she said, and always wanted to go back to the snow. At the University of California, Los Angeles, Edmunds has presented dance, theater and music as well as interdisciplinary and projects that include visual and digital art. She said she would continue to serve as an artistic advisor, so that she could carry out a fundraising campaign for the renovations and opening of the universities Nimoy Theater (in honor of actor Leonard Nimoy), which was planned for next fall. Previously, she was Artistic Director of the Melbourne International Arts Festival and Director of the School of Performing Arts and Associate Dean of the Victorian College of the Arts at the University of Melbourne. She was also the executive founder and artistic director of the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art and the Time-Based Art Festival (TBA) in Portland, Oregon. She was also the first consulting artistic director of the Park Avenue Armory in New York. In a press release, Timur Galen, President of Mass MoCA, commended Edmunds’ range of multidisciplinary projects in different places and environments across the world, as well as his obvious care and commitment to artists, staff and colleagues.

