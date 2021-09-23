Max Mara explored Beatnik Chic for his Spring 2022 collection – WWD

Max Mara arranged rows of cheerful lounge chairs in sun-washed stripes – all socially distanced – for his spring show at Bocconi University. As usual, the students rested their noses and smartphones against the windows, and then rushed to pose for selfies with influencers like Xenia Adonts and Caroline Daur.
A still red-haired Gigi Hadid closed the show in a bandeau top, oversized black denim jacket and short skirt, summing up a collection that lived somewhere – and sometimes awkwardly – between workwear, streetwear and beachwear.
Behind the scenes, Creative Director Ian Griffith was talking about “Bonjour Tristesse”, the 1954 novel by Françoise Sagan that caused an overnight sensation, depicting a 17-year-old’s dramatic summer vacation on the Côte d ‘Azure. His mood board featured images from the 1958 film adaptation, kid Jean Seberg and David Niven both in denim shirts tied at the waist.
But it was Sagan’s signature style – which Griffiths dubbed “beatnik chic” – that primarily inspired the collection and inspired Griffiths to dress in modest clothing like the fisherman’s blouse, workman’s jacket, and carpenter’s pants. .
“She refused to conform to dress or behavior standards,” he said. “And what I’ve noticed over the past few years is that if you go out and invite to an event and specify a dress code, anyone who’s a little cool about it completely ignores the dress code. . “
So Griffiths also added rebellious elements: mesh basketball jerseys that stopped below the bust or stretched to the floor; masculine sandals with chunky soles and sturdy straps that wrapped around the hips.
The vaguely ’60s silhouettes and utilitarian details gave the collection a youthful touch that was somewhat blunted by the rugged fabrics and often drab colors. But as usual, the tailoring was impeccable, best expressed in fine leather coats and dark denim blazers and shirt jackets. Griffiths described these latest articles as looking “fresh.”
