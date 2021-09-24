Where to watch Melvin Van Peebles movies

Melvin Van Peebles was a lot of things filmmaker, novelist, musician, playwright, painter, stock option trader, storyteller, but above all, he was a showman, masterful self-promoter, and shameless huckster. When he died on Tuesday at the age of 89, he was a week away from the release of the new Criterion Collections box set. Melvin Van Peebles: The Essential Movies (available on Blu-ray September 28), and Van Peebles, who has always displayed a keen sense of humor about himself and the world around him, might have appreciated the moment when his passing also served as the last act of celebration for the man and his work.

Essential Films offers, as usual for Criterion, a treasure trove of additional material: audio commentaries, first short films, interviews, archive footage, etc. But the feature films gathered in its first four, produced in a remarkable burst of creativity between 1967 and 1973, are its main attraction. As so many obituaries and tributes that have appeared this week give Van Peebles his (rightful) sound as a film maverick, independent film pioneer and godfather of film noir, the Criterion ensemble is a testament to his considerable skill, d ‘first and foremost as a filmmaker. These four works show his technical prowess, his social incisor and his keen sense of storytelling. But above all, they flaunt its amazing range.

He started out, as most filmmakers do, by reflecting his influences. The story of a three-day pass was set in France, based on one of the novels he wrote there as an American Abroad in the mid-1960s, and the footprints of the new French wave are everywhere: a playful manner with editing, a visual sense of humor and (above all) a deep-rooted sense of cool, as he photographs his hero, resplendent in his sunglasses and felt hat, strolling through the streets of Paris like a Godard protagonist.