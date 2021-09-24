R. Kellys’ defense portrays accusers as liars and renowned researchers





And while Mr Kelly is accused of instigating women and girls to cross state borders for the purpose of committing sex crimes, Mr Cannick said the charges were absurd. They are in a relationship, he said. It’s like taking your girlfriend, wife, husband on a business trip. He offered jurors a simple message to consider in their deliberations: They might not be the couple, the type of relationship you approve of. But they all signed up and they are all consenting adults, he said. But Nadia Shihata, a deputy U.S. lawyer, suggested in her rebuttal, which will continue on Friday, that some of Mr. Cannicks’ arguments were out of touch, including that the women around Mr. Kelly dressed scantily when they met him. or were visiting him. It’s like we take a time machine and go back to a courthouse in the 1950s, she told jurors. What they’re basically implying is that all these women and girls were asking for it and deserved what they got. Mr Cannick and the singers’ other three attorneys faced a daunting challenge throughout the trial, working against the broad government case. In her own summary, Elizabeth Geddes, Assistant U.S. Attorney, meticulously explained the charges against Mr Kelly for more than six hours and why, she said, jurors should find him guilty of all. For two days, the federal prosecutor painted a grim picture of a predator preying on women, girls and boys and trapping them in an abyss of domination and power. Ms. Geddes said this system involved indoctrination of underage women to its strict rules; physical attacks and abuse; threats of long-term containment; and isolation from friends and family to exhaust their strength to say no. At the end of her arguments, Ms Geddes told the seven men and five women on the jury that they could do her accusers the justice they had missed for decades. It is time to hold the accused responsible for the pain he inflicted on each of his victims: Aaliyah, Stephanie, Sonja, Jerhonda, Jane and Faith, she said. Now is the time for the accused to pay for his crimes. Condemn him. Rebecca Davis OBrien and Emilie Palmer contributed reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/23/nyregion/r-kelly-trial.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos