Information on Covid’s preselection for the Jonas Brothers concert at St. Joes Amp: what you need to know





Covid screening details have been finalized for the Jonas Brothers concert this weekend at St. Josephs Health Amphitheater in Lakeview. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas will perform on Sunday September 26 at the St. Joes Amp in Syracuse. The car parks will open at 4:30 p.m., the gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. with the opening acts Jordan McGraw and Kelsea Ballerini. All participants must present full proof of vaccination (with vaccination record or NYS Excelsior Pass), or a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Unvaccinated fans under the age of 12 must provide printed proof of the negative diagnostic test, and unvaccinated fans over the age of 12 with a valid medical restriction and medical note must do the same. Covid pre-screening areas will be open in Lot Orange the day before the concert, Saturday September 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on the evening of the concert (Sunday) from the opening of the lots at 4.30 p.m. . We recommend that you arrive early and visit the screening areas immediately to ensure proper documentation and expedite entry into the venue. You can return to your car before entering the site after completing your COVID-19 pre-screening, the St. Joes Amp website says. No Covid test will be available on site. Unvaccinated fans should take a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen test after 7 p.m. today (Thursday, September 23). Kinney Drugs will provide limited rapid testing by appointment only at the Oncenter Convention Center on Saturdays 9 am-3pm; children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To make an appointment, visit https://kinneydrugs.com/jonas-brothers-covid-testing/. The Jonas Brothers concert is the second at the St. Joes Amp to demand Covid health checks after the Foo Fighters did the same last week; both were at the request of the artists. Live Nation has said it will require all artists and fans to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or test negative at its venues and festivals from October 4, but did not say whether the rule would apply to the St. Joes Amp, which is owned by Onondaga County and operated by ASM Global. The fraternal trio reunited in 2019 after a six-year hiatus that saw Joe Jonas perform with DNCE (Cake By the Ocean), Kevin Jonas on a reality show with his wife, and Nick Jonas in films like Jumanji: Welcome. in the jungle. Grammy-nominated bands’ hits include Sucker, Human, Burnin Up, SOS, Year 3000, Lovebug, What a Man Gotta Do, and Tonight. Ballerini is a country pop singer-songwriter best known for songs Love Me Like You Mean It, Dibs, and Peter Pan. She won a CMT award earlier this year for her collaboration with Halsey, The Other Girl. McGraw, the son of TV personality Dr. Phil and husband of Necessary Realness star Morgan Stewart, is a late addition to the lineup. The 35-year-old musician has released a handful of songs since 2017, including Her, We Should Still Be Friends, Flexible and Too Good. Also note: St. Josephs Health Amphitheater in Lakeview has a clear bag policy. Small clear plastic bags and a wallet or wallet are allowed, but backpacks, binoculars, fanny packs, drawstring bags, computer bags, camera bags, coolers, briefcases and handbags are prohibited. For more information on the Covid-19 concert and pre-screening concert, visit the website site website.

