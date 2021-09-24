Johnny Depp: None of you are safe with the cancellation culture

Suggest a correction
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) Taking center stage at a prestigious Spanish film festival to receive a Great Career Award, actor Johnny Depp has presented himself as a victim of the cancellation culture which, has he said, has spread in the movie industry.
Depp was responding to questions from reporters at the San Sebastian International Film Festival on Wednesday about losing favor with Hollywood for new roles since his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, made public allegations of domestic violence in against him.
Last year, a British judge ruled that the allegations were substantially correct.
It’s a very complex situation, this culture of cancellation, or this instant rush to judgment based essentially on what amounts to polluted air, replied the 58-year-old actor.
It has gotten so out of hand that I can assure you no one is safe. None of you, as long as somebody’s willing to say something.
Filmmakers and other groups had criticized organizers’ decision to honor Depp with the Donostia Prize, the festival’s highest honor, saying it tarnished the image of the event and sent the wrong message to victims of gender-based violence.
Depp is also suing Heard for $ 50 million in Virginia for a Washington Post editorial essay she wrote on domestic violence. The trial in this case was recently postponed until April 2022.
The Spanish Association of Women Directors and Audiovisual Media, which has close ties to the festival, said the prizes should not be awarded solely on the basis of professional or artistic achievement.
What is the message that remains when men denounced for gender-based violence are applauded, photographed on red carpets, surrounded by die-hard fans? the association, known as CIMA, wrote in a Twitter thread in which it acknowledged the complexity of the issue.
The actor, who played famed Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and starring roles in Edward Scissorhands and Sleepy Hollow, spoke to reporters hours before the awards gala. Controversy emerged despite requests from festivals to limit media questions to Depp’s career. A press conference moderator blocked a question from a journalist about criticism of CIMA.
It takes a sentence and then there’s no more ground, the carpet has been drawn, Depp said without mentioning Heard or the libel cases.
It wasn’t to me that it happened. It has happened to a lot of people: women, men, children have suffered from various types of inconvenience which, unfortunately, at some point begin to think that it is normal, that it is them. It isn’t, he said.
The actor also explained how the coronavirus pandemic has caused more people to watch movies on screens at home rather than going to the cinema, which has closed during closings.
Most of the world is gone, You know, it’s not bad. We can sit down and watch this thing at home. We can cook popcorn, as opposed to the idea of a guy making $ 700 a week and wanting to take his wife and kids out to dinner and see a movie on the weekends, which is a $ 200 offer. . I think the Hollywood movie machine has a few design flaws that they just realized.
I’m glad I saw it coming, personally, he added.
Asked about her take on the health of the industry, especially in the United States, Depp said Hollywood is definitely not what it is.
The grudge matches, the pandemonium and the chaos of the streaming movie release… It’s a case of, Either way, I’m going to have mine. said the actor. That’s where these people come from. They realize that they are as disposable as I am. Some even more.
The San Sebastian International Film Festival, held in northern Spain, will take place from September 17 to 25 this year. Depp was scheduled to receive the award on Wednesday night during the actors’ third appearance at the event.
French actress Marion Cotillard also received a Donostia Award last Friday, the opening day of the festival.
