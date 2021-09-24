Kristy Edmunds appointed new director of Mass MoCA | North Berkshire

NORTH ADAMS The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art has a new leader.

Kristy Edmunds has been appointed director, the board of directors of the Mass MoCA Foundation announced on Thursday.

Edmunds is currently the Executive and Artistic Director of the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA. Previously, she was the founder and artistic director of the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art in Portland, Oregon, and artistic director of the Melbourne International Arts Festival, according to the museum.

I’ve been fascinated by Mass MoCA since the second I heard about it decades ago, Edmunds said in a statement. The art experience in this place is unlike anything else. There is a liveliness running through the campus itself that manages to honor the past while being in the living present, and I’ve never been there without feeling like I’ve discovered something amazing.

A whole creative ecosystem exists in North Adams to realize the artists’ vision, from creation to completion on a monumental scale, and everything in between, while enhancing economic benefits for the community. It is a huge honor to join Mass MoCA and support this exceptional team of people who maintain a creative pipeline of possibilities in one place.

After more than 30 years at the helm of the museum, Joseph Thompson announced last summer that he would step down as director.

I’ve been trying to find a gracious exit for literally the past 10 years, he said at the time. I think cultural institutions need new perspectives.

Tracy Moore was the interim director and Thompson moved to a temporary consultant position at the museum in late October 2020. The founding director created the Joe Thompson Yes Fund, which directly benefits the artists and artistic creation of the museum, before moving away from the museum for good in July.

Edmunds is expected to take the helm in October.

I feel like this is truly an amazing artistic opportunity to lead and join the staff and board of an organization that really really nurtures artists and projects and works collaboratively to achieve a vision and Then present it to the world, she said in a telephone interview with L’Aigle Thursday afternoon.

When a new director walks into a museum, Edmunds said, there can sometimes be a feeling that now is the time for my vision.

But that’s not what she plans to do.

What I have the opportunity to do here is to work with a team of people and the board of directors and the community who are at the origin of this institution, have brought it to its evolution where it is currently located.

She sees the job as taking over and moving the museum forward into the future, she said.

Part of that future is a union of museum workers unionized in April. In her work at UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance, Edmunds works with unionized employees and is certainly used to the way represented employees and their unions deal with collective agreements, she said. .

In her new position, she is delighted to work with artists.

Can’t wait to hear the dream, she said.

She is also looking forward to relocating to the Berkshires. When she and his wife, dancer and choreographer Ros Warby, and their two sons came to North Adams, they loved the area.

It was a place where we could all really find a community to thrive in, she recalls thinking.

Prior to appointing Edmunds, the Board of Trustees of the Mass MoCA Foundations formed a research committee to conduct international research. Edmunds was one of 11 candidates identified during a 10-month search, museum officials said in a statement.

Kristy brings decades of experience conceptualizing, producing and presenting performing arts and visual projects in a wide range of environments, the type of work that is at the heart of the mission and ambition of Mass MoCA, Timur Galen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mass MoCA Foundation of Trustees, wrote in a letter to the Trustees.

From the start of the selection process, Kristy stood out from other extraordinarily accomplished candidates as someone whose interests and aspirations are deeply aligned with ours.