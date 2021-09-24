Review of the ‘Foundation’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV + Foundation, adapted from Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi franchise, is beautiful but tedious.

Foundation The bottom line

Epic in its visual scale, but far too limited in its new ideas.

Broadcasting date : Friday September 24 To throw: Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann Creators: David Goyer and Josh Friedman, based on the novels of Isaac Asimov



The blend of venue cinematography, ambitious sets and computer-augmented imagery in Foundation is a break-your-TV-to-contemplate-the-stunning-visuals, perhaps as well-staged a space opera that I saw on TV. It’s at least as epic and expensive as the genre can get on the small screen, keeping in mind that something like the Galactic Battlestar remake got much of its visceral impact thanks to the way it worked around its budget limits. Foundation has no obvious limitations of any kind, but no real visceral impact for the most part, as it’s almost boring, especially in its intervening episodes.

Perhaps the funniest aspect of the Foundation The trouble is, given its source material, the show is supposed to be dry and wobbly. Asimov based the different Foundationn novels and stories conceptually around Edward Gibbon History of the decline and fall of the Roman Empire. Especially at the start, these stories are mostly a series of conversations about economics, sociology, and predictions about the future through a branch of mathematics called psychohistory, all spanning decades. Was this the level at which the small screen Foundation is tedious, fans would likely be giddy, and many newbies would just be looking for a more action-oriented sci-fi franchise.

Instead, the David Goyer and Josh Friedman adaptation abandons its intellectual ambitions for long stretches in favor of pale imitations of those more action-oriented franchises, attempts to distract half-engaged audiences from the gossip. on the space bureaucracy with all too familiar nods to everything from Star wars To Star Trek To Blade runner. And needless to say, Asimov influenced these franchises. Of course he did. All i say is i wanted Foundation be tedious, just tedious in a different way.

I went this far without a plot summary because any explanation of Foundation will be woefully inadequate, or it will scare you. We are tens of thousands of years away in a future that humans have colonized… everywhere. Our main character is Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), a young woman from an aquatic planet ruled by religious fundamentalists unaware of an impending environmental disaster. It sure doesn’t sound familiar, right? Gaal, one of the many key characters to undergo a gender swap in the testosterone-saturated world of Asimov, is a mathematical prodigy who is courted in Trantor, the central city of the galaxy, by the enigmatic Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), father of psychohistory.

Seldon’s work, a predictive model tied to collective rather than individual events, revealed that the Galactic Empire is on the verge of collapse – and by “on the verge of,” I mean in a few hundred years. . He predicts that the fall of the Empire will result in 30,000 years of war and unrest. Fortunately, Seldon has a plan: he says that nothing can completely prevent the coming Dark Ages, but if certain measures – the creation of a foundation dedicated to the accumulation of all the knowledge of mankind in an encyclopedia – are taken, the Dark Ages will only last 1,000 years. .

Big improvement, isn’t it? Try saying that to the complicated triumvirate of the Empire consisting of Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann), Brother Day (Lee Pace) and Brother Dawn (Cooper Carter as the younger version, then Cassian Bilton). Seldon says his mathematics is apolitical, but the Brethren see him as a threatening revolutionary.

Over time, the action moves to several distant planets and our protagonist becomes Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey), the director of the Foundation outpost on Terminus and one of the many characters who share their name and almost nothing else with a character from the book.

When committing to at least extrapolate Asimov’s concerns, the series reflects on the nature of power, whether dynastic or based on merit. It weaves its way through a resonant subtext on resistance to short-term sacrifice in the face of long-term gain – whether it’s climate change or vaccines, it’s easy to see how that relates to just about anything – and the tyranny and myopia of 1%. How to convince people to put aside their selfishness to fight for a distant future that they will never personally be a part of is the big question of Asimov’s premise. This is a big question for any modern society, and something that the Foundation TV series only loosely engage. Instead, in its effort to appease the masses, the show is a group of glorified extras running around a beautifully shot wasteland with their phasers set to “Pew!” Bench! ”Fashion.

Pieces don’t always (or even often) go well together. And while time skipping in Foundation is never confusing, the intertwining of plots is at times spectacularly naive, an unmotivated fight scene stuck to keep the episodes from being too talkative, or a rudimentary poli-science lecture draining the momentum of suspense. occasional, less than ideal for a program with a weekly broadcast rate.

There are also grueling efforts to shoehorn into recurring characters, especially those played by the cast’s few recognizable stars. Like everything else in this complicated adaptation, I understand what the studio notes would have been that led to some of these picks, which fail to bridge the gap between the high-spirited prestige drama and the CW series at Breathtaking.

The actors, known and relatively unknown, do their best to cover the bumpy areas. No one plays avuncular wisdom with hints of ethical compromise as well as Harris, and he’s very good as a wise counterpoint to Llobell’s open youth. There is a similar dynamic in Harvey’s early scenes with Clarke Peters, and later she has a strong foil in Kubbra Sait as the leader of a so-called barbarian army, whose similarity to Khan of Star Trek is surely not accidental. The interaction between Mann and Pace as compelling rulers has a strong theatrical energy. There are parts of the second half of the season in which Pace, sneering and barking royal proclamations with icy aplomb, and Laura Birn, as a royal attaché with a quickly revealed secret, carry the entire series.

Pace’s presence and his obvious joy in shaping Kurt and Bart’s elegant costumes made me think of Tarsem Singh several times. The fall. The biggest compliment I can give Foundation is to compare its aesthetic to that of a less idiosyncratic style The fall. While the directors, starting with Rupert Sanders and continuing with polite veterans Alex Graves, Roxann Dawson, and Jennifer Phang, struggle to pace, the show’s stunning look remains consistent across 10 installments. Cinematographers, starting with Steve Annis, can switch from episode to episode, but production designer Rory Cheyne and visual effects supervisor Chris MacLean stick around throughout. Foundation is full of magnificent worlds captured in Malta and the Canary Islands, distinctive palaces and temples, and vanities as fascinating as the mural that Brother Dusk maintains, with his subtly changing painting.

Throughout the 10-episode season, no hours of Foundation past without multiple breathtaking compositions or building pieces of the well thought out visual world. Still, I needed more mind games and machinations, less literal tapestries, and more woven galactic history tapestries. The show elicits a myriad of examples of technical appreciation, but rarely finds a way to be truly provocative.