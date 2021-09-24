Guests brave foggy, cold conditions at ArtParty – Macomb Daily





The old saying that neither snow, rain, nor heat can prevent mail delivery can just as easily apply to supporters of the Anton Art Center. After two days of downpours, around 300 clients at the Mount Clemens facility braved hazy skies, windy conditions and 50-degree temperatures during the ArtParty fundraiser in an outdoor tent on Thursday evening. And a line of people waiting at the registration table seemed to calm the nerves of Phil Gilchrist, the centre’s executive director, as he greeted guests. Past events have taken place in everything from sweltering heat to thunderstorms. “Thirty years of ArtParty, we’ve seen it all,” said Gilchrist, looking artistic in a black suit coat and slacks, a green tie, green tennis shoes and a green tint in his hair. “Our audience is quite resilient. You still have your food, you still have your booze, and you still have your entertainment, so it’s a party. Due to the ongoing pandemic, some sides of the tent have been lifted and revelers have been urged to respect social distances and wear masks. Guests munched on dishes from local restaurants including Bath City Bistro, Orleans, Penne Lane, El Charro Mexican Restaurant, and Stahl’s Meats & Deli. New to the party this year was Portillo’s Hot Dogs of Sterling Heights, which had packed slices of chocolate cake to go. The revelers also bid on various paintings, jewelry and other artwork, and purchased raffle tickets, with the proceeds going to the Art Center. More than one person was seen shaking as a constant wind blew through an open panel, but guests said they could endure the elements for a few hours. “Yes, it’s cold outside, but I’ve been coming to this event for a while now because I’m a patron of the arts,” said real estate agent Catherine Bott. Elected officials in attendance included County Executive Mark Hackel, County Public Works Director Candice Miller, County Clerk Anthony Forlini, County Treasurer Lawrence Rocca, Democratic State Representative William Sowerby and Commissioners of the Town of Mount Clemens Ron Campbell, Laura Fournier and Glenn Voorhess. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2021/09/23/guests-shiver-in-misty-chilly-conditions-at-artparty/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos