The Hollywood Reporter honors top LA realtors at inaugural Power Broker Awards – The Hollywood Reporter

Although LA’s top real estate scene is known for its hyper-competitiveness and even a few long-standing feuds, good feeling and camaraderie reigned in Hollywood reporter first Power Broker Awards, presented by The Society Group. Hosted as a private event at Soho House in West Hollywood on Wednesday night, the honors were held in conjunction with the magazine’s 2021 list of Hollywood’s top 30 real estate agents, which honors the top sellers in the greater Los Angeles area. based on overall transaction volume, MLS -listed sales to Hollywood clients and media visibility.

Many agents on this year’s list attended the frenzied cocktail and dinner, during which Sell ​​Sunset Jason Oppenheim and Million Dollar Ads Douglas Elliman’s Matt Altman engaged in a friendly back-and-forth.

“We like Hollywood journalist. We love the way they treat agents and their lists are valid and important, ”Altman said.

“But we don’t like the way they are sorted alphabetically,” Oppenheim interjected. “Because Matt Altman goes first every time! “

From left to right: Angel Salvador, Tomer Fridman, Sally Forster Jones and Rochelle Atlas Maize

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Throughout the night, however, there was also a feeling that LA’s elite agents were all in the same boat. “We’re the best,” said Sally Forster Jones of Compass accepting the Agent of Historic Architecture award. “You are all the best, and knowing and being with you, learning from each other and respecting each other has been amazing.”

Even Fredrik Eklund, star of Million Dollar List and one of the best-known agents in the American real estate industry for his television presence, was a little stunned at the sight of so many LA power brokers gathered in one room. He moved to Los Angeles just two years ago.

“There are so many great, huge personalities that I read all my life as an alien coming to LA, so it was really like a family affair,” he says. “It was like there was friendly competition in this room, and despite all the billions of dollars we sell competitively, it seemed like everyone was really happy to see each other.”

Participants included THR Top 30 Listed Agents Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman, Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty, Rochelle Atlas Maize of Nourmand & Associates, Cindy Ambuehl and Carl Gambino of Compass, Josh Myler of The Agency and Ikem Chukumerije of The Ikem Company.

Ikem Chukumerije

After dinner and cocktails in a private dining room, brokers filled the seats in Soho House’s private screening room, where the awards were presented for outstanding work in an unprecedented year. (Many agents recently said Hollywood journalist that they have record sales in 2021, as many LA homeowners have sought to relocate to larger locations amid the pandemic.)

Kurt Rappaport, co-founder of Westside Estate Agency, won the Celebrity Property Portfolio Award, which honors the agent whose deals for Hollywood elite have made real estate headlines for the past 12 years. month. Among its big sales for 2020 and 2021, according to public records, were deals for clients such as Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, David Geffen, Jeffrey Katzenberg and WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum. “It’s unexpected,” he said. “We work in a company where we choose who we work with, and sometimes we take that for granted, talk about the difficulty, and it’s a distinct pleasure, and thank you very much.”

Santiago Arana of The Agency received the Philanthropic Impact Award and, in the presence of his children, gave a touching speech on the nature of giving back. “There is nothing more rewarding than helping organizations or people who want to make the world a better place,” said Arana, who supports organizations such as Union Rescue Mission, Synergy International School and Give Back Homes. , which works with established charitable partners to organize home building projects around the world.

From left to right: Juliette Hohnen, Cindy Ambuehl, Heather T. Roy, Lily Harfouche and Learka Bosnak

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Forster Jones, Tomer Fridman and Tyrone McKillen of Compass and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland received the Agent of Historic Architecture Award for their sale of the historic Owlwood Estate for $ 88 million (a large Holmby Hills mansion from years 1930 whose former owners are Cher, Tony Curtis and 20th Century Fox chairman Joseph Schenck). During his acceptance speech, Forster Jones recounted the efforts to sell the house, showcasing its Hollywood history and making numerous TV appearances. “We were on Japanese television, and we were dubbed! she said.

Recognizing how television and social media are changing the real estate world and amplifying its players, THR presented Oppenheim, co-founder of the Oppenheim group, with The Media Maverick Prize. “I guess I got lucky with the Netflix show, and it definitely helped me,” Oppenheim said of Sunset Sale, which was renewed earlier this year for the fourth and fifth seasons. “I have to say I’ve had a few jobs in my life, a lawyer, really everything, but I have to say it’s the job that I enjoyed the most. I think it’s because of you guys. Even as a lawyer, I got to work with some great people, but it wasn’t as much fun as the people I work with now. Also present was Oppenheim’s girlfriend and colleague Sell ​​Sunset star, Chrishell Stause.

From left to right: John Gomes, Fredrik Eklund and Julia Spillman

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

For Stratospheric Auction Prize winners Angel Salvador and Branden and Rayni Williams, all of The Beverly Hills Estates – who were honored for the $ 70 million sale of a nine-bedroom estate at Bel Air last August at the superstar singer The Weeknd – the THR the award looked like a sweet recognition. “I’ve been saying this all along, we real estate agents get high seven days a week, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and there are no rewards. We finally got it here in Hollywood! Branden excited on the podium.

Angel Salvador agreed. “We are not getting any recognition,” he said. “I remember going to change the batteries of a smoke detector for a customer at midnight. And you are not commended for it. Obviously you get the referrals – but getting recognition from your peers is special. “

The awards portion of the evening also took time to recognize the agents named in its real estate coverage as rising stars of the Los Angeles industry, including attendees Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak of Douglas Elliman, Lily Harfouche of Compass and Cooper Mount of the Agency. Compass’s Dalton Gomez, who was unable to attend the event, received the Rising Star award.

Carl Gambino, left, and Josh Myler

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Rayni Williams hopes this will only be the first in a long series THR celebrating real estate awards in Los Angeles. “I think this is just the start,” she said. “I think we’ll look back and be like, ‘Remember the early Power Brokers awards? “”

But more important than the rewards was the ability for agents to reconnect after more than a year and a half of foreclosure and virtual selling. “We really love the way you bring all of our friends together – it’s a big event. We are all very close and we never get to see each other, ”Oppenheim said.

Guests later continued the festivities at an after-party hosted at an Outpost Estates home, ASH Staging Concept House, hosted by ASH Staging, where Branden Williams added a touch of reality: “Well , it’s only for one night, you know, “he said.” Then we have to wake up tomorrow and get back into the real estate wars one after the other. “

Santiago Arana, center, and his sons

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Eric Lavey

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

The dinner scene at the awards night with, on the left, Lily Harfouche and on the right, Cooper Mount.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

From left to right: Alexis Lopez, Katri Randall, Alexander Ali and Victoria Doyle of The Society Group.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Samantha Atlas of ASH Staging, Jason Oppenheim and Andrew Bowen of ASH Staging at the after-party.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

This event was hosted by The Hollywood Reporter as part of a paid brand partnership with The Society Group.