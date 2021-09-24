Minturn hosts a weekend of concerts and comedy

The town of Minturn is saying goodbye to summer next weekend with two fun community events.

Minturn Hometown Throwdown

On Saturday, October 2, the second annual Minturn Hometown Throwdown concert series will take place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring local bands and musicians at four different venues around the city. Nine different acts will take place over the course of the day, in a format that Minturn Concert Series founder Terry Armistead designed to be experienced as a festival across town.

“It’s really a fluid event,” said Armistead. I started it early downtown with acoustic acts at the Agora, and tried to stagger them so people could choose if they have their favorites, or see as many as they like.

The four concert halls are The Agora, Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar, The Minturn Saloon and Little Beach Amphitheater, and all participating artists are based in Minturn. The Minturn Community Council and the Town of Minturn are partnering with local restaurants to host the event.

The Hometown Throwdown will feature nine different musical performances at four venues around the town of Minturn.

Terry Armistead / Courtesy Photo

“The Minturn Community Fund exists to improve the lives of the citizens of Minturn, and I see this as one of the best ways to do it,” said Armistead. A lot of Minturn musicians were out of work last year, so we wanted to give back to them somehow and give back to restaurants that had to close.

Admission to the Hometown Throwdown is free and the full-day event is a perfect end-of-season celebration and gathering place for the Minturn community.





“It’s really aimed at locals,” Armistead said. We have certainly had tourists who came to the concert series last year, and they are absolutely welcome, but first and foremost it is a community event that is for the locals, for the restaurants and for the musicians.

The first Hometown Throwdown show starts at 1 p.m. at the Agora and the last ends at 9 p.m. at the Minturn Saloon.

Throwdown Artist Line

The present :

1:00 Chris Devine

2:30 Sounds Fi

Kirby:

2:00 The Platinum Revue Trio

4:00 Jean Flaherty

5:30 p.m. Jump the dog

The living room :

3:00 Hardscrabble

7:00 Jennifer Mack

Small beach:

3:30 p.m. Primal J and the Neanderthals

5:30 Papa Schwing

For more information visit minturn.org .

Too funny for their own gourd fall comedy show

If a full day of music doesn’t quell your late summer blues, a laughing night might just be the cure.

Local comedian and radio personality Liz Ferron pulled together a set of three Colorado comics, including herself, to present a stand-up show at the Little Beach Amphitheater from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday 3 October. will be the last show at the amphitheater before Little Beach Park closes for the winter season.

“Just like musicians, comedians have been suffocating for almost two years, not being able to go out and do shows,” Ferron said. We got our dose of music, which has been amazing all summer, and we really needed it, but I think laughing is just as important as listening to music. I think it calms your soul just as much – it’s cathartic, it heals, and boy, does everyone need it right now.

Ferron, who is a host on 104.6 The Mile and 97.7 The Zephyr, will open the show with her own set, followed by Denver-based comedian Pam VanNostern.

She leads an alternative lifestyle, so she has a really unique outlook on life, VanNostern said. Very light, she doesn’t darken at all, and she does a really good job with current events without going into anything that people want to fight for.

The night’s headliner is Zac Maas, a Denver-based comedian who performs in theaters across the country and recently headlined the Vail Comedy Show in Vail Village.

Denver-based comedian Zac Maas is headlining the comedy show Too Funny for Their Own Gourd.

From the hip photo / Courtesy photo

After the comedy acts, local six-piece group The Altitones will take the stage and perform until the venue closes at 9:30 p.m.

Too Funny for Their Own Gourd will fill one of the last hot nights of the year with laughter and dancing, and with tickets available for just $ 10 per person, Ferron hopes to include everyone who can laugh.

We really want to put our arms around the community and bring everyone together for the sake of lightness, and make everyone feel good and happy, said Ferron. It’s been a tough time, and I just know some amazing comedians who will come here and brighten up everyone’s night. We can all laugh at ourselves and laugh at the madness of life and what is going on.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door. For more information visit the fall comedy show Too Funny for Their Own Gourd Facebook page .