As demographics change, the question is not where Hollywood audiences are, but who – deadline
Fall is here, so box office gurus are rightly asking, “Where’s our audience?” This is a question also asked by Netflix, which saw its new subscribers decrease to 5.5 million in the first half of 2021, against 25.9 million in the same period a year ago.
“The real question is ‘who is our audience?’ – not ‘where’ ”, advises a studio analyst. “The nation is changing and we are not reacting.
Truly? Each week brings revised breakdowns of census data, which together suggest this conclusion: Americans look at each other from a different perspective, with white America turning into a new Omni America.
Consider the following: The number of people who identify as multiracial has more than tripled between the 2010 and 2020 census reports. Interracial marriages have jumped 50% in 50 years. Racial minorities now constitute the majority of the under-18 population.
A generation ago, Hollywood targeted many of its films to specific audiences: teens, post-55s, blacks, Hispanics, etc. Today, these sectors seem to intersect. In 2010, a slight majority of Hispanics identified as white, for example, but today most Hispanics responded “two or more races” to enumerators.
Bottom Line: For the first time, the number of non-Hispanic whites declined, dropping 2.6% to 57.8% of the population. Whites are older (median age of 44 versus 35 for African Americans) and have fewer babies, dominating the adolescent category.
Certainly, some far-right politicians dispute much of this data. Write in the the Wall Street newspaperJohn Judis insists that “America’s white population not only did not decline between 2010 and 2020, but may in fact have increased.
Arguably, this revisionist analysis stems from the Trumpist panic over the growing weight of the minority vote, albeit an Omni minority. Both the right and the left are eager to gerrymander neighborhoods to exploit these phenomena. The doubts were enough to trigger an American Statistical Association study, released last week, claiming the accuracy of census data.
While controversy surrounds the Hispanic count, Asian diversity is also disputed. “More than a quarter of all mixed-race people in the United States are Asian,” according to a study by The New York Times. Plus, they’re spreading across the United States, not just California.
While Hollywood hasn’t paid much attention to Asian moviegoers, the gross $ 83.5 million from the first weekend of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, a Marvel movie, caught his eye. Will there be a sequel? China’s antipathy to the film and its distribution could cloud its franchise possibilities.
Marvel had already propelled the diversity of the superhero universe with Black Panther. Actors of color now account for nearly 40% of the leading roles in top movies, according to the UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report. Still no performance of color has managed to win an Emmy on Sunday – an anomaly, according to Emmy analysts.
As Hollywood studios reflect ambiguity about handling the new Omni-American audience, Netflix is stepping up its marketing spending and launching its first global fan event, Tudun, on Saturday. It will feature three hours of upcoming attractions, including previews of blockbuster shows such as Bridgerton, Stranger Things and Ozark.
Stock traders will welcome these sizzling reels: Disney shares jumped 13% after its December rally of encouragement, the kind of hype that could help Netflix. Still, shares fell sharply last week after its CEO warned Disney was also facing a drop in subscriber growth.
“The growth trajectory of users is a key factor in the performance of stocks,” reiterated a Goldman Sachs analyst. Hollywood studios would appreciate some “growth trajectory” in their changing audience, but every industry has its issues. Consumer studies indicate significant reluctance among women over 35 to return to the box office, regardless of their racial or ethnic background. Some 83% of teens were willing to buy a ticket for A Quiet Place, Part II, much more than women.
Films need their female audiences. They also need their Omni audience – and their Omni campaigns.
