In the saddle: Old West Fest is rolling again | Culture & Leisure

Telluride has a festival dedicated to automotive power this weekend.

If you want the real thing, come to Ridgway.

Today (Friday) through Sunday, the Ridgway Old West Fest celebrates the fiery and irrepressible spirit embodied by actor John Wayne in his turn to star as US Marshal J. Rooster Cogburn in the movie True Grit, shot in downtown Ridgway and surrounding countryside.

The horse was the primary vehicle, not to mention the escape vehicle at the time, as was the train (as it turns out, the 18th annual Ouray County Railroad Days is held concurrently with the Old West Fest downtown. town of Ridgway this weekend). And while the second edition of Old West will pick up many events from the 2019 iteration of the festival today through Sunday, it’s true that the horse, and at least one mule, is at the symbolic heart of it all, everything. as horses and cattle were central to herding life in the days of True Grits (and the rest, at least in part of Ouray County today).

The Mule is the star of an event at the Ouray County Ranch History Museum on Saturday morning at 10 a.m., when local Tom Heffernan will show how to do an available ride, according to the festivals schedule for a trip to Cow Camp. . The horse, or rather the horses, arrive Friday, when a parade of riders arrives for a welcome parade through Hartwell Park at 4 p.m.

They are not just any riders. Theyre trick riders The 1st Colorado Top Hands rodeo exercise team, from Woodland Park here to stage a 90 minute rip-roarin show on Saturday afternoon at the Ouray County Fairgrounds.

Named in honor of ranchers who would get together and demonstrate their horse riding prowess for fun, the events were sort of a predecessor of rodeos, festival organizer Ed Bovy, who wrote a book about creation from True West, and will sign copies on Saturday. in Town Park explained.

Top Hands group teach horse-crazed teens riding skills and then take them to perfection.

At the fairgrounds on Saturday, the group’s founder, captain and choreographer Ginger Patrick will lead her riders in a demonstration that will include not only trick riding and pageantry, but also skits, horse shooting and lots of surprises. , as Patrick says in the show program. . Under my cry, it is a mad and eventful race. When the Top Hands arrive and the sun hits their rhinestones, well goosebumps.

So far this season, the group has appeared at Collegiate Peaks Rodeo, Westcliffe Stampede PRCA Rodeo, Fourth of July Parade in Monument, and Park County Fair in Fairplay (they also took part in the 150th anniversary reenactment of the Battle of Gettysburg, and the celebration of John Waynes’ 100th birthday).

She promised us it wouldn’t be boring, Ed Bovy said of Ginger Patrick. I guarantee no one will leave this show sooner. It’s like a play in seven or eight acts, with all this western-themed stuff. Several of the girls came here three weeks ago and had a look at the funfair ahead of time; they were very impressed with that and the scenery here. They begged, borrowed, and bought lots of lumber and lumber, and build a 200-foot-long western village backdrop for the performance.

The other highlight of this weekend’s events will also take place at the Ouray County Fairgrounds, this time in the barn, when award-winning country music performer Carin Mari, originally from Colorado (she is from Buena Vista), will offer a Western music concert on Saturday night.

Eight Colorado Country Music Award winner Husband appeared on Michael Martin Murpheys’ album Tall Grass and Cool Water and is his band’s lead guitarist. Joan Chismire, of the Ranch County Museum, alerted us to her, Bovy said. It’s great to have someone from Colorado who has done so many national tours as well. Shell gives a whale a concert.

For a full list of the dozens of events on offer Friday through Sunday and to purchase tickets in advance, visit ridgwayoldwestfest.org.