Inside Manish Malhotras party with Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and famous Bollywood brides | Bollywood





Fashion designer Manish Malhotra held a meeting at his home on Thursday evening. Many celebrities attended the party, including Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor. Manish took to Instagram Stories to share photos from the rally. Sharing a selfie with Bhavana, Seema and Maheep, he wrote, The Famous Women @Bollywood. He was referring to their appearance on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The fourth actor, Neelam Kothari, was missing. With the two gorgeous, Manish captioned a photo with Bhavana and Ananya. Sharing a photo with Karisma, he always called her his favorite. He also posted selfies with the hottest, Malaika, as well as group photos. Manish Malhotra threw a party at his residence on Thursday. The Manish Malhotras party brought together a crowd of celebrities. Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share photos from the rally. Manish, who has worked as a costume designer on films such as Rangeela, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho, is set to make his directorial debut with period drama soon. The film will be produced by his close friend Karan Johars banner Dharma Productions. The story and script of this intense musical love story, set against the backdrop of the score, is also written by Malhotra. He has already envisioned the entire script ready in his mind and casting for the film will begin shortly, a source told Hindustan Times, promising the film would come with a touch of grandeur and elegance. In July, Manish took to Instagram Stories to confirm the news of his directorial business. Janhvi Kapoor congratulated him by sharing a photo of himself and his late mother Sridevi. Congratulations @ manishmalhotra05 on this new journey (red heart emoji) I can’t wait for the world to see all the knowledge and love you have for movies and see the magic you create with it. It’s gonna be so special, the legend said.

