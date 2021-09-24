Entertainment
Editors Guild Board of Directors votes to recommend back strike clearance for members – The Hollywood Reporter
Members of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, Local 700, voted unanimously to recommend that members vote “Yes” in favor of a strike authorization regarding the negotiations of the Basic Agreement with the Alliance of film and television producers (AMPTP).
The International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE) is expected to hold a strike authorization vote after the latest talks between the union and the producers failed to reach a deal. A “yes” for authorization will require at least 75 percent of the members voting in each local, which would be cast by the votes of the delegates. A “yes” vote would give IATSE President Matthew Loeb permission to call a strike if management decides this is the best course of action.
The IATSE represents approximately 150,000 entertainment workers in the United States and Canada, including cinematographers, costume designers, makeup artists and hairdressers. The Editors Guild – which represents around 8,000 video and sound editors as well as additional post-production workers – is one of the largest of the 13 locals currently in talks for the basic three-year deal.
The International Filmmakers Guild (Local 600) – the largest of the locals represented by the Basic Agreement – held several online guild meetings last week, with the ICG leadership providing updated information as the situation is progressing, according to a prominent member. “A lot of organizations in the film industry are moving towards common goals,” the source said. Hollywood journalist. “We see where the future revenue falls with the streaming residue, and we see [work hours] increase. Now is the right time to fix this problem.
Calling it a “historic moment,” Local 700 National Executive Director Cathy Repola and President Alan Heim alerted members to the Guild’s recommendation for “overwhelming support” via email on Wednesday. “It’s time to come together, to seek the changes in working conditions that all members so desperately deserve, and Local 700 continues to advocate for the long-term sustainability of the retirement and health care plans of Canada. the movie industry, ”part of the email reads.
On September 18, Local 700 hosted an approximately four-hour online meeting with approximately 2,800 Guild members, during which they discussed the implications of a strike authorization vote. It is understood that Repola has said they are fighting to change a system “which has allowed the excessive overwork of workers for decades”.
In 2018, the Editors Guild voted against ratifying the basic agreement which expired on September 10, although workers continue to work under its terms. In 2018, Local 700 was the only one of 13 affected locals to vote “no”. This time, the Editors Guild suggested in its email, the locals are united.
At issue are topics such as turnaround time, salaries, contributions to pension and health plans and flow residues. It is understood that Repola told members that at this point AMPTP has indicated “that they will not give us any new residues or improve existing ones”.
If the negotiations resulted in a strike, it would have an impact on all members working under the Basic Agreement. According to the Guild, there are exceptions for agreements that have not yet expired, for example certain pay television agreements and installation agreements from companies such as Skywalker Sound, Level 3 and Tyler Perry Studios.
Additional information presented at the meeting: If a Guild member does not have enough hours and does not work, the individual could lose their health insurance coverage, forcing them to join COBRA. For teams working on site, the employer is responsible for paying for the return trip home. For those working remotely, the company would be responsible for recovering company-supplied equipment, such as assembly systems. In California, workers would not be eligible to collect unemployment for services retained in the context of a strike, although this varies by state. In New York, workers can apply after 14 days and in New Jersey after 30 days.
During the meeting, the leadership of Local 700 also reported that the IATSE Regional Standards Agreement contract, representing 30 locals across the country, also expired on September 10 and that negotiations faced similar “hurdles”.
In the email to members, MPEG’s board acknowledged the “potential financial difficulties” and said it did not take its recommendation lightly. The Guild told members that it “intends to stand by your side” and work out a plan to provide “some economic relief”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/editors-guild-board-votes-strike-authorization-1235019190/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]