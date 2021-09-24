Editors Guild Board of Directors votes to recommend back strike clearance for members – The Hollywood Reporter

Members of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, Local 700, voted unanimously to recommend that members vote “Yes” in favor of a strike authorization regarding the negotiations of the Basic Agreement with the Alliance of film and television producers (AMPTP).

The International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE) is expected to hold a strike authorization vote after the latest talks between the union and the producers failed to reach a deal. A “yes” for authorization will require at least 75 percent of the members voting in each local, which would be cast by the votes of the delegates. A “yes” vote would give IATSE President Matthew Loeb permission to call a strike if management decides this is the best course of action.

The IATSE represents approximately 150,000 entertainment workers in the United States and Canada, including cinematographers, costume designers, makeup artists and hairdressers. The Editors Guild – which represents around 8,000 video and sound editors as well as additional post-production workers – is one of the largest of the 13 locals currently in talks for the basic three-year deal.

The International Filmmakers Guild (Local 600) – the largest of the locals represented by the Basic Agreement – held several online guild meetings last week, with the ICG leadership providing updated information as the situation is progressing, according to a prominent member. “A lot of organizations in the film industry are moving towards common goals,” the source said. Hollywood journalist. “We see where the future revenue falls with the streaming residue, and we see [work hours] increase. Now is the right time to fix this problem.

Calling it a “historic moment,” Local 700 National Executive Director Cathy Repola and President Alan Heim alerted members to the Guild’s recommendation for “overwhelming support” via email on Wednesday. “It’s time to come together, to seek the changes in working conditions that all members so desperately deserve, and Local 700 continues to advocate for the long-term sustainability of the retirement and health care plans of Canada. the movie industry, ”part of the email reads.

On September 18, Local 700 hosted an approximately four-hour online meeting with approximately 2,800 Guild members, during which they discussed the implications of a strike authorization vote. It is understood that Repola has said they are fighting to change a system “which has allowed the excessive overwork of workers for decades”.

In 2018, the Editors Guild voted against ratifying the basic agreement which expired on September 10, although workers continue to work under its terms. In 2018, Local 700 was the only one of 13 affected locals to vote “no”. This time, the Editors Guild suggested in its email, the locals are united.

At issue are topics such as turnaround time, salaries, contributions to pension and health plans and flow residues. It is understood that Repola told members that at this point AMPTP has indicated “that they will not give us any new residues or improve existing ones”.

If the negotiations resulted in a strike, it would have an impact on all members working under the Basic Agreement. According to the Guild, there are exceptions for agreements that have not yet expired, for example certain pay television agreements and installation agreements from companies such as Skywalker Sound, Level 3 and Tyler Perry Studios.

Additional information presented at the meeting: If a Guild member does not have enough hours and does not work, the individual could lose their health insurance coverage, forcing them to join COBRA. For teams working on site, the employer is responsible for paying for the return trip home. For those working remotely, the company would be responsible for recovering company-supplied equipment, such as assembly systems. In California, workers would not be eligible to collect unemployment for services retained in the context of a strike, although this varies by state. In New York, workers can apply after 14 days and in New Jersey after 30 days.

During the meeting, the leadership of Local 700 also reported that the IATSE Regional Standards Agreement contract, representing 30 locals across the country, also expired on September 10 and that negotiations faced similar “hurdles”.

In the email to members, MPEG’s board acknowledged the “potential financial difficulties” and said it did not take its recommendation lightly. The Guild told members that it “intends to stand by your side” and work out a plan to provide “some economic relief”.