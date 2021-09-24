Events in the South Bay and Long Beach areas September 24-30 – Daily Breeze

September 24

Book sale: Presented by Friends of Redondo Beach Public Library, Main Library Lobby, 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach. 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. redondobeachlibraryfriends.com.

Line for a reason: Benefiting from the Redondo Beach cancer support community. Body One Fitness, 201 Herondo Street, Redondo Beach. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Also from 7 a.m. to noon on September 25. $ 50. Register on rowforareason.org. Information: 310-379-5425 or [email protected]

TAMA talks: On Biennial. Presented by Torrance Art Museum Advocates. 1:00 p.m. tamadvocates.com.

Top of the World-A tribute to the carpenters: Presented by Palos Verdes Performing Arts Professional Shows. Harlyne J. Norris Pavilion, 501 Indian Peak Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 8 p.m. $ 90 to $ 135. 310-544-0403, ext. 221, app.arts-people.com.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike: By Christophe Durang. Brought to you by the Kentwood players. Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Also 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 19 $ 22. 310-645-5156, [email protected]

Wonder Woman 1984: Presented by Gardena Drive-In Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd .. $ 20. 8 p.m. Also 8 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 26. eventbrite.com.

September 25

André Molina: Presented by Kala Koa Entertainment. Large Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. 8 p.m. $ 28. grandvision.secure.force.com.

The militants of the JE for Fatima: Veterans Park, 22400 Moneta Avenue, Carson. 3 p.m. secure.actblue.com.

Food donation: Presented by Justice For Murdered Children, parking lot at 1039 Elberon Ave., San Pedro. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 310-738-4218.

Frank A. Vanderlip and World War I – The impact of the war on the local port community: Presented by the Palos Verdes Library District. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Register on pvld.evanced.info.

Lunada Canyon National Public Lands Day: Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, 29200 Rock Park Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

National Day of Remembrance of Murdered Victims March / Festival: Presented by Justice for Murdered Children. Peace Walk, LAPD Station Southeast, 145 W. 108th St., Los Angeles. 10 a.m. Festival, 265 W. 87th St., Los Angeles. Noon. 310-963-2041 or 310-738-4218.

Opening reception: Eugene Daub: Monumental and do you think what I think. Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 6 pm-9pm 310-541-2479, pvartcenter.org.

Relay for Life: Presented by the American Cancer Society, Grand Long Beach area. Long Beach POA Park, 7390 E. Carson Blvd., Long Beach. 9 am-9pm Information and registration: [email protected]

Spirituality Series: Pardon: A release decision led by Spirit Guide Herb Kaighan. Presented by the Mary and Joseph Retreat Center. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $ 25. Register on maryjoseph.org.

Understanding Medicare: Brought to you by Long Beach MemorialCare Medical Center. 9:30 a.m. To register, call Cheryl Hirtler, Medicare Education Specialist, at 714-352-1119. Those who RSVP will receive a Zoom to Event link via email.

September 26

South Bay Chamber Music Society: With Sakura Cello Quintet. Unitarian Church of the Pacific, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. 3 p.m. sbcms.net.

Torrance Antique Street Make: 160 vendors transform the streets of downtown Torrance into an eclectic outdoor antique flea market. 8 am-3pm 310-328-6107, torranceantiquefaire.com.

September 27

Twelve-step ledger discussion meeting: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Suggested contribution $ 5. Register on herbk.com.

Take off the pounds reasonably (TOPS): Bolivar Park Meeting Room, 3300 Del Amo Blvd., Lakewood. 6.15 p.m. 562-278-5603, tops.org.

Group of young cancer survivors: Hosted by Jessica Dulin. Presented by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. 6-8 p.m. 310-376-3550, [email protected] Visit cscrb.org for more details.

September 28

Book sale: Presented by Friends of Redondo Beach Public Library, Main Library Lobby, 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach. 11 am-2pm redondobeachlibraryfriends.com.

Anonymous overeaters: First Christian Church, Room 9, 2930 El Dorado Street, Torrance. 7:30 p.m. Call Jennifer at 310-529-5708.

September 29

DIY after school for kids: Presented by the Redondo Beach Public Library. North Branch Library Meeting Room, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. 310-318-0677, redondo.org.

Long Beach Young Professionals Networking Breakfast: With Lisa Slack, trainer and coach of the John Maxwell team. Presented by the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Holiday Inn Long Beach Airport, 2640 N. Lakewood Blvd., Long Beach. 7:30 am-9am $ 25 for members / $ 35 for future members. Register on business.lbchamber.com.

South Bay Apple Mac User Group: 6.30 p.m. For the Zoom link, send an email to [email protected] Visit sbamug.com.

South Bay Film Company: Golden voice. AMC Rolling Hills, 2591 Airport Drive, Torrance. 7:10 p.m. – 8:40 p.m. 310-326-1167, Southbayfilmsociety.com.

Toastmasters South Bay Club 280: From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., call 310-532-1209 for information on the link. Information: sudbaytoastmasters.org.

September 30

Family story time: Presented by the Redondo Beach Public Library. North Branch Library Meeting Room, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. 310-318-0677, redondo.org.

Shakespeare and his friends aloud: Two Gentlemen of Verona by William Shakespeare. Beginning of act III, scene I. 4:00 p.m. Sign up on carpenterarts.org.

In progress

Mindfulness meditation course: Sponsored by NAMI South Bay. Taught by Cheryl Tchir, NAMI member. To register for the 8-week zoom course from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Sept. 2 to Oct. 28 (except Oct. 7). Information: [email protected] Recommended reading Real Happiness: The Power of Meditation, by Sharon Salzberg, and it can be purchased at any bookstore or Amazon, amazon.com.

NAMI South Bay: Mental Illness Family and Peer Support Groups are meeting virtually right now. For more information on times and dates, visit namisouthbay.com or email Paul Stansbury at [email protected] palosverdeschamber.com.

Soundpedro: Presented by FLOOD and Angels Gate Cultural Center. 7 to 9:15 p.m. until November 27. soundpedro.org.

South Bay Children’s Choir: Limited places available. If you are interested: [email protected]

Virtual Screenings of South Bay Film Society Films: Sheep without a shepherd until September 30. For more details, click Southbayfilmsociety.com.

Veterans voice recording sessions: Sponsored by the Palos Verdes Library District. Appointments will be available until September. For more information and to register, visit pvld.org. For questions and assistance in registering, call Tim Parker at 310-377-9584, ext. 218, or email [email protected]

Yarn Angels South Bay: Currently he does not hold meetings, but the group continues to crochet, knit, quilt and sew for seven local charities. New members and donations are welcome. For more information contact Anna at 310-830-2190 or visit filsanges.wixsite.com.

To come up

Clay Adventures: Presented by Manhattan Beach Parks and Recreations, 1901 Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. Classes last 1.5 hours once a week for 10 weeks for 5-12 year olds. From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Information: 310-802-5000. Register: anc.apm.activecommunities.com.

The choral master’s songbooks: Calling out all the singers, Los Cancioneros Master Chorale will resume in-person rehearsals on October 5th. Auditions for qualified singers in all vocal parts will be held on September 28 in Torrance. All singers must be vaccinated and agree to wear a mask during rehearsals. Information and to schedule an audition: [email protected] or lcmasterchorale.com.

South Bay Water Wise Garden Tour: Self-guided tour of eight houses and a marsh. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 10. $ 10 per person. Children under 12 free. To purchase tickets, visit southbaywaterwisegardentour.com.

Send calendar announcements two weeks before the scheduled event to [email protected]

Sign up for The Localist, our daily email newsletter with handpicked stories related to where you live. Subscribe here.