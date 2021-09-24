Actor Nick Cage Performs His Role Stunningly Despite Boring Script | Culture & Leisure





In 1996, Nicolas Cage won the Best Actor award at the 68th Academy Awards for his performance in Leaving Las Vegas. During a generally low-key acceptance speech, he exclaimed, I know it’s not trendy to say it, but I love to play and I hope there will be more encouragement. for alternative films where we can experiment and move quickly into the future of acting. Go forward 25 years and a lot has changed. A slow leak of wacky news stories, cruel internet memes, and a string of questionable career choices have shaped his modern image of a talentless, limp-jawed goofball. Love it or hate it, Cage sticks to his words and continues to experiment, providing audiences with a truly unique cinematic experience with his latest film, Prisoners of the Ghostland. At some unspecified point, in an unspecified place (presumably Earth, but not certainly), a ruthless incarcerated bank robber known only as Hero (Nicolas Cage) is tasked by an alarmist warlord (Bill Moseley) to save his granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella), in exchange for her freedom. Dressed in a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, Hero sets out on a journey to the barren wasteland known as Ghostland in an attempt to find the young woman. Directed by idiosyncratic auteur filmmaker Sion Sono (Love Exposure), Prisoners of the Ghostland promises moviegoers an absolutely crazy and fantastic ride. Even going so far as the poster bears a few ominous words from its star, Nicolas Cage, stating that this is the craziest movie I have ever made. There is something admirable, and almost beautiful, about this collaboration between the own Hollywood master of the deranged and a director like Sion Sono. The film, at times, is a wonderfully disturbed and lucid mash-up between a Hollywood western and a neon-drenched Japanese samurai thriller and blood-soaked latex. The film can be a joyous and shameless adventure. But sadly more often than not it’s a slow, fuzzy bore with all the flair and no substance. Filled to the brim with gorgeous and wonderfully surreal sets and costumes, and a visually striking color palette, the film looks formidable most of the time. And yet, at other times, the film feels like a cheap schlock, straight to video. While the movie is undeniably a B campy movie at heart, you can tell there’s almost certainly an attempt to turn it into art, and for that it’s easy to admire. On the other hand, it’s just as easy to hate. Starting off with the right frame of mind, I certainly think there is a lot to enjoy here. There is something so shamelessly deep about watching a one-testicle Nicolas Cage scream in the midst of a group of tired lost souls, I AM RADIOACTIVE. He’s one of the only actors who can do this exaggerated gonzo performance and lines like the aforementioned work. He has a screen presence like no other and the film even plays with our preconceptions of the star by going so far as to proclaim a character, he is so cool, that the camera shoots Cage in a heroic light, rather. epic. His moments of self-awareness like these plus the goofy, violent action sequences riddled throughout that made me smile from ear to ear. It’s just a shame that these moments are so rare, as the film struggles to adjust and lacks the emotional substance to keep the viewer engaged. Despite its visually inventive aesthetic and a frenzied, overzealous main performance by eccentric Nicolas Cage, Prisoners of the Ghostland manages to be just a slightly entertaining ride. It’s a tough movie to recommend given its niche target audience, but if any of what I’ve said intrigues you, watch it for yourself. With a short runtime and a unique experience that few movies offer, you will likely get Something of the Prisoner of the Ghost Country. Overall a 6/10. The opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Torch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.valpotorch.com/arts_and_entertainment/article_f525ef3a-1ce7-11ec-878c-777c9d27af0e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos