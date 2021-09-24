Why is LA so hot on flying cars? Look to Hollywood and the Jetsons

On the 19th floor of the Intercontinental Los Angeles hotel, a possible version of the city’s future is being played out.

In a dark room with speakers behind every surface, on the big screen, a simulation of a flying car arrives for a landing above a busy street. You can hear the hum of simulated engines all around. You can feel this imaginary thing pass through the air above.

This is where the design and engineering firm Arup works with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and NASA to model the sound of urban air vehicles flying cars. All these mathematical, physical, audio calculations of the upcoming engines are all in the service of a single question:

Will these things drive us crazy?

It kind of helps to understand the situation, explains Shane Myrbeck, acoustician and sound artist at Arup. It is about understanding the parameters of what it could be and working to put this policy in place before it becomes a specific reality.

The city of Los Angeles plans to introduce what is called urban air mobility (UAM) by 2023. Around the world, dozens of companies are working with billions of dollars to make this vision a reality. LA will be a prime market. But how did flying cars even enter the conversation about the future of transportation in Los Angeles?

In this, LA has played an important role for a long time.

As the production center of American fantasies, Hollywood has been projecting our car-loving past onto our ideas of the future for decades. The result is that flying cars seem inevitable whether or not they make sense in 21st century Los Angeles.

Flying Americans are good Americans

In the movies, where there is a need for quick images of futurism or escape, look no further than the flying car. Here’s a still incomplete list: Back to the Future, The Fifth Element, Blade Runner, Star Wars and Star Trek, as well as more esoteric and less sci-fi movies like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Repo Man and Grease, where Sandy and this guy from Saturday Night Fever fly off to horny teenager Valhalla.

And in the UAM world itself, one benchmark stands out: the Jetsons. It is a perfect vision of the flying car integrated into ordinary life. It may seem odd that a huge and growing industry is using a 60-year-old cartoon to populate its upcoming offerings in an American market, but comedian Dana Gould says it all makes sense.

Well I think the key word is American. It’s the version of the American future, he says. Gould worked with Warner Bros. on a potential reboot of The Jetsons, which was not picked up (possibly due to the dystopian elements of Blade Runner).

The car is a great symbol of American culture. This is what we do. We are driving around. … and we are independent. And we are autonomous. And we can go wherever we want, individually, in our own car. That’s why they don’t have flying buses. Because there is nothing individual or endearing about being on a bus. You are a passenger. In a car, you are the captain, you are responsible, you go where you want.

The car was all about the myth of the free individual. The flying car totally ignores everything we have learned about automobile flaws and instead spreads this myth into the sky.

Were going to move forward in the past

Flying cars made their appearance in pulp magazines from the turn of the 20th century. There is a story in a 1900 English weekly about flying cars, the illustrations were strangely close to current designs.

Henry Jenkins, professor and media specialist at USC, says flying cars are tied to the idea of ​​progress.

If you would go back and read some of the tech utopians, you would start to find things that might look like flying cars, especially considering that Henry Ford and the Wright Brothers sort of coexist in a technological breakthrough space, he said. The merger of these two modes of transport seems, in hindsight, almost inevitable, as it is the new forms that shape the culture of the early 20th century.

And automakers are still trying to capture that magic.

At the Consumer Electronic Show in January, General Motors unveiled its next offerings, which included a concept for its own flying car. As with its land-based offerings, the focus is on electrics and personnel. In the video, a computer-generated rendering of this flying Cadillac, which resembles a giant, luxurious ceiling fan, lifts off a rooftop, flies over a downtown area and, coincidentally, lands in front of the Intercontinental Los Angeles hotel where Arup models the sounds of flying cars in real life.

It’s not an unknown story, says Susan Shaheen, a mobility expert at UC Berkeley who has researched autonomous vehicles, carsharing and other transportation innovations for 25 years. None of this makes me tremble. Because I see the repetition.

She says something very important: All of this investment, public relations and lobbying is because the industry wants to create that future.

You’re not crazy to be a little skeptical, and question, you know: how can these developers be so optimistic? Well, they have to be to attract venture capital money and potentially grab your attention.

It seems to be working. After this GM promotional event aired, shares of the company rose nearly 10% the next day.

Carried high by the power of corporate fantasy

The auto industry, encouraged by Hollywood, has been using the myth of sex and individualism to sell cars for a hundred years. The Hollywood-inspired flying car industry wants to sell flying cars for the next hundred years.

But none of this answers the question of whether this future is good for anyone other than the flying car industry, says Michael Manville, associate professor of urban planning at UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

We apparently have an Urban Air Mobility team within the Los Angeles city government, he says. Well, what is the goal of the Urban Air Mobility team? This is probably to provide Los Angeles with some urban air mobility. But this is not a political result.

In other words, it’s not about making the future LA a more livable place.

No one is walking around LA right now thinking, We should have more planes in the sky. If you stepped back, you’d say, well, the result of the policy is to make it easier to get around Los Angeles, he says. But that’s the very bottom of the list of ways to make getting around LA easier. If someone says: We want to reduce traffic jams and make it easier to get around, flying cars are a silly way to do that.

Which brings us back to The Jetsons, and why it’s a strange totem pole for the flying car industry to hold onto. Because everyone seems to have missed the joke:

The Jetsons were unhappy.

George hates his job, Jane covers his loneliness with shopping, the dog is cursed with recognition of the futility of life. Even the robot is sad.

It’s the whole point of the show that technology can’t fix these issues. He can modify them, he can sex them, but he cannot heal them.

An alternative future from an alternative past

The answer may be: a less futuristic future.

Imagine that the great promise of transport of the 21st century is: bicycles and buses.

In the 1920s, Los Angeles had the largest urban rail system in the world, says Michael Schneider, founder of Streets for All, an organization that promotes non-automotive solutions for traffic. We took it apart. But public transport is very efficient. In the early 1900s, there was a huge cycling boom, and there was a movement to build these elevated bike lanes everywhere.

Yeah, but from a sci-fi perspective, they just suck. Bicycles and public transport were already old when cars and planes arrived on the scene. And then came Hollywood, which was not interested in bicycles and streetcars.

Now, ironically, bicycles and e-bikes are good candidates for our future impacted by climate change, with that other lame duck, public transport and maybe even the most lame duck walking.

That might be the solution, right there: get Hollywood excited about a summer blockbuster in which The Rock walks alone around town.