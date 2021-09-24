Illumination and Nintendo announce theatrical release date and voice cast for the animated film Super Mario Bros. | Business





SANTA MONICA, Calif. And KYOTO, Japan – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 23, 2021– Illumination (HQ: Santa Monica, CA, USA; Founder and CEO: Chris Meledandri) and Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Minami-ku, Japan; Representative and Chairman: Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo hereafter) today announced their new animated film based on the universe of Super Mario Bros. will be released worldwide during the holiday season 2022. Universal Pictures will release the film in North America on December 21, 2022, with release schedules for other countries and regions to be announced at a later date. The film will be co-funded by Universal Pictures and Nintendo. In addition, both companies announced the voices of actors Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Donkey Kong ( Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson) and Spike (Sebastian Maniscalco). Each voice actor was chosen for their ability to capture the unique spirit of their character. This new animated film will be produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on the animated series. Teen Titans Go! and the cinema Teen Titans Go! To the movie s. The script for the film will be written by Matthew Fogel, whose writing credits include The LEGO Movie 2: Part 2 and the next one Minions: The Rise of Gru Illumination Film. Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the highly imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in one. animated film, unlike any movie Illumination has made to date, said Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illuminations and outside director of Nintendo. We’re working with Chris and his experienced team to create not only a licensed character movie, but new entertainment that brings Super Mario Bros. to life. on screen and allows everyone to enjoy, whether they are familiar with the game or not. The production so far has been constructive and going very well, and both sides are learning a lot from each other. We humbly ask fans to wait a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they can’t wait to see the unique characters of Super Mario Bros. on the big screen, said Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director, Nintendo member. Mario chris pratt Princess Peach Anya Taylor-Joy Luigi Charlie’s Day Bowser Jack Black Keegan-Michael Toad Key Donkey Kong Seth Rogen Cranky Kong Fred Armisen Kamek Kevin Michael Richardson Spike Sebastian Maniscalco ??? Charles Martinet About the animated film Super Mario Bros. This Super Mario Bros. animated film, to be produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo, is slated for release during the 2022 holiday season. It will be released on December 21, 2022 in North America. The release schedule for other countries and regions will be announced at a later date. The film will be co-funded by Universal Pictures and Nintendo, distributed worldwide by Universal Pictures. Illumination, founded by Oscar nominee Chris Meledandri in 2007, is a leading producer of animated event films in the entertainment industry. The company’s franchises include two of the four best animated films of all time, and its iconic and beloved brands imbued with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance have earned more than 6 , $ 25 billion worldwide. Illumination has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in the world. Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names around the world including Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Pokmon, Animal Crossing, Pikmin and Splatoon, thanks to its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to provide unique and intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, by manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch family of systems, by developing and operating applications for smart devices and by collaborating with partners. on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and amusement park. Nintendo has sold over 5.1 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units worldwide. From the launch of the Nintendo entertainment system over 30 years ago, until today and into the future, Nintendo’s continued mission is to create unique entertainment that brings smiles to people around the world. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923006003/en/ CONTACT: For lighting Sarah Levinson Rothman [email protected]ny.com 917-623-6060 For Nintendo Eddie Garcia [email protected] 213-335-5536 Where Cindy gordon [email protected] 650-226-4040 KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES JAPAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT OTHER TECHNOLOGY FAMILY CELEBRITY FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES CONSUMER LICENSE (ENTERTAINMENT) SOURCE: Illumination and Nintendo Co., Ltd. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 23/09/2021 19:46 / DISC: 23/09/2021 19:47 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923006003/en

