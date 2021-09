Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross | Culture & Leisure

CLAREMORE Shepherds Cross has been hosting a fall event for three decades, and it returns once again with fun for the whole family. The Pumpkin Festival at Shepherds Cross runs from September 21 to November 6, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 6:30 pm It will also be open on Monday, October 25. The Shepherds Cross Pumpkin Festival is a celebration of the harvest that takes place on an authentic working farm just north of Claremore on scenic Route 66. Come to the farm and enjoy the peace of a few hours in the countryside. Enjoy healthy fun for the whole family, including over 50 activities, a hay maze, festive outdoor and indoor games, a farm animal barn, farm demonstrations and the fall story time. The focus on farms is educational, mixed with festive fall fun. Trucks full of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will be available for purchase, along with bales of straw and stalks of corn for your fall decoration. There is a wide range of pumpkin prices, starting at $ 1 each. The average pumpkin sells for $ 5. This year the regular walk through the pumpkin, playground and hay maze will be open. Pumpkins are sanitized daily and games are sanitized throughout the day. The suggested donation is $ 5 per person not required. Pumpkin packages are available for $ 7, $ 9, and $ 11. They include a pumpkin, wagon ride, and take-out fall crafts. The size of the pumpkin varies with the price of the package and is available while supplies last. The hay meadow wagon rides cost $ 6.50 per person, children two and under are free. They charge and go about every 30 minutes. The carriage ride is disinfected throughout the day. The all new Sheep Wagon is available for private pasture rides. Seating is limited to family members or your own small private group. Ten places are available on the route. The cost to exit the Sheep Wagon is $ 70 per trip. The Sheep Wagon is a covered wagon, reminiscent of the covered wagons that shepherds lived in when they walked the trail in pioneer days. The farm museum and the educational farm silo are also open with free entry. The Garden of the Bible is available for self-guided tours where you can see pumpkins growing on the vines and take a photo with the flowers. Shepherds Shop, a quaint country gift shop, is an event in itself, showcasing a host of festive fall gifts, handmade wool, and farm produce from many talented artisans. The shop is open all year round and offers snacks and drinks. Healthy food choices are also offered, as well as grass-finished and grass-fed meats. There are modern indoor toilets. To learn more about this event, visit https://shepherdscross.com/pumpkin-festival.html Where https://www.facebook.com/ShepherdsCross.

