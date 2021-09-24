Review: Bollywood anthology film Ankahi Kahaniya feels familiar, but relatable







Ankahi Kahaniya

“Ankahi Kahaniya Streaming on Netflix is ​​an anthology of three short films, all about Lust for Love. Beneath the placid surface of the three stories lie a myriad of desires and anxieties and pangs of love, making it a personal experience. Ankahi Kahaniya means untold stories, but they don’t seem unique. There is nothing in the series that is unknown, yet the stories are relatable. With the exception of the film directed by Abhishek Chaubey, which is based on Jayant Kaikini’s Kannada Madhyantara story, the other two are untitled and therefore lack some sort of identity. Ankahi Kahaniya

Chaubeys film is distinguished by its appearance and flavor. Set in the pre-internet age, in a crowded corner of Mumbai, the tale revolves around the story of Manjari, a lower middle-class girl who loves movies and thirsts for the finer things in life. Living with her mother and brother in a crowded chawl, her only escape is the movies, which she watches with her friend at the nearby Prakash Talkies. During her outings to the theater, she is drawn to the filmmaker Nandu. Nandu, who is an orphan caring for his sick uncle, is also drawn to Manjari. But over time, he begins to doubt their relationship, as Manjari seems to be more interested in the ice cream he offers her. Although they come from different backgrounds, they both decide to run away. En route, Nandu realizes that they intended to escape their claustrophobic life, but their destinations are certainly different. Both lead actors are effective, but Delzad Hiwale trying out Nandu certainly surpasses Rinku Rajguru of Sairat fame, who plays Manjari. Plus, the cinematographer artfully captures the mood and setting, enhancing the viewing experience. Saket Chaudharys’ infidelity film is conceived as an Agatha Christie plot, where the deceived partners visit the crime site (in this case, the off-site location of the business) to relive how their spouses were. attracted to each other. This concept may work for crime thrillers, but it seems absurd in this context. Ankahi Kahaniya

In this film, Nikhil Dwivedi, although he did his best as Arjun, the unfaithful husband, appears to be misinterpreted. He is efficient but not charming; moreover, he seems aggrieved by the poorly written character. Palomi, as a cheating wife Natasha, is superficial. Kunaal Kapoor as Manav, founder of a failed start-up and now housewife, and Zoya Hussain as Arjuns wife, are both natural and personable. Cut with decent production values, however, the film doesn’t have much to technically boast about. Most disappointing is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwaris’ film, which tops the series. The only saving grace in this movie is actor Abhishek Banerjee. He plays the role of Pradeep, a sales assistant in a clothing store who is responsible for selling women’s clothing. How his loneliness drives him to be obsessed with a model is the crux of this story. Banerjees’ understated sincerity is reflected in every picture and you empathize with his character. Ankahi Kahaniya

Movie: Ankahi Kahaniya (streaming on Netflix) Directors: Abhishek Chaubey, Saket Chaudhary and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari To throw: Abhishek Banerjee, Rajeev Pandey, TJ Bhanu, Rinku Rajguru, Delzad Hiwale, Kunaal Kapoor, Zoya Hussain and Nikhil Dwivedi and Palomi.

