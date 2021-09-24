Haunted House actor accidentally stabs 11-year-old boy at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea





BEREA, Ohio An actor outside a haunted house accidentally stabbed an 11-year-old Brook Park boy in the foot around 8 p.m. on September 18 at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland Road. The actor, a 22-year-old man from Middleburg Heights, was trying to scare people entering the haunted house. He was one of several haunted house actors who roamed the park that night. As the boy and a friend approached, the man scratched the ground with a real Bowie-style knife he had brought from home. The haunted house had provided the actors with fake knives, but the man decided not to use any. The man started stabbing the ground near the boy’s feet in an attempt to frighten him. A blow sent the knife through the boy’s shoe, cutting off his toe. When the police arrived, the boy’s toe was bleeding slightly. The staff at the haunted house had called for first aid. The police dressed the wound and put the boy’s shoes back on. The mother of the boys was called and she went to the fairground. The police asked her if she would take her son to the hospital, but the boy refused to go, preferring to continue visiting the haunted house. Further medical treatment was refused, and the boy, his friend, and the boy’s mother all entered the haunted house. The actor admitted to the police that using a real knife was not a good idea. He said he didn’t intend to hurt anyone. The police confiscated the knife. The actor’s mother later called, saying she wanted the knife returned. The police told him that they would keep the knife and that if no charges were brought against his son, they would return him.

