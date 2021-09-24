Rock legend reveals ‘Alice Cooper Court’ in abandoned asylum in Westland

Westland More than 100 people gathered on wet and dark Thursday afternoon to witness the unveiling of a new street name outside Eloise Asylum.

With their phones and digital cameras ready, their clothes getting damper and wetter, they glanced at Alice Cooperas, he stepped out from behind a parked black hearse.

Cooper, from Detroit, was introduced by WCSX-FM’s Big Jim O’Brien to celebrate the radio station’s all-new Alice Cooper Court.

“Welcome to my home!” Cooper told the crowd of the abandoned asylum, with some proudly showing off “Alice Cooper” tour T-shirts under their raincoats.

“I love the idea that they name the streets after rock stars,” the singer said. “I think there (are) more rock stars than politicians.”

“God, I hope so! Replied O’Brien, who introduced the new street name as a fan initiative that surprised Cooper. The name change was strictly ceremonial, Westland Mayor William Wild said, adding that there had been no action from city council as the court is located in a private commercial development. Michael Londeau, member of Westland City Council, participated in the ceremony.

Cooper’s remarks followed a live performance of “The Nightmare,” a cover band that received Cooper’s approval as well as the fans who attended.

“They made all of my favorites,” said Cassie Smith, 54. “They were awesome! I’d go see them again.”

Smith was there with a group of his friends, all members of the Phenomena Paranormal Investigators group, who said they had spent a lot of time talking with the spirits at Eloise Asylum in previous years. The new haunted house attraction opens for the season on October 1.

Eloise began in 1839 as the Wayne County Poorhouse, according to the current owners of the building. The building, which was part of a larger complex at the time, was converted in 1894 into an asylum, primarily for people with mental health issues. It was at one time the largest asylum in the United States, say the owners, and it was one of the first to perform lobotomies on patients.

The Kay Beard Building is now home to an immersive, multi-level haunted attraction that incorporates the place’s past. During the 40-minute experience, visitors are invited as new patients to the asylum by following a fictional scenario that takes them from the building’s original day room to spaces that feel much more sinister. .

Smith has been friends with fellow paranormal investigator Renee Pascas, 53, since they were both in sophomores over 45 years ago.

What brought them together? Mutual love for Alice Cooper, who they said they saw play together 40 times.

“We met asking, ‘Who is your favorite singer? Smith said, before she and Pascas shouted “Alice Cooper!” the same time.

Smith said she was missing Cooper’s Saturday night show in Detroit due to her concerns about the coronavirus, but she was sure there would be more opportunities for her to watch him perform again.

Alice Cooper Court is the third street name created by WCSX in honor of the rock icons of Motor City. Other landmarks include Bob Seger Boulevard and Glenn Frey Drive. “

O’Brien, in his introductory speech to Cooper, spoke about the impact of the pandemic on the music industry, lamenting the many performances canceled over the past 18 months. He said things were improving, however.

“It’s a reminder that we can still do cool things at Motor City.”