Best Dressed for 73rd Emmy Awards: Daily Californian Arts and Entertainment





In what was a far cry from last year’s Impersonal Zoom Gala, first-time host Cedric the Entertainer brought the 73rd Emmy Awards to life, celebrating television with an intimate in-person ceremony on September 19 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The enthusiasm of the nominees to be back radiating throughout the ceremony, especially on the red carpet. From Michaela Coels ‘enchanting neon two-piece to cutting-edge Bowen Yangs platform boots, here are the Daily Californians’ picks for the best dressed at this year’s Emmy Awards. Jason Sudeikis in Tom Ford The Ted Lasso star was dazzled in a deep turquoise velvet suit fresh out of the Tom Ford Fall 2021 collection. After the unsurprising number of men in plain-back suits at the Met Gala, bare minimum colored velvet was a big deal. attractive approach to the first. The original Apple TV series swept through the ceremony, winning seven different categories, and Sudekis himself won the title of lead actor in a comedy series. While the costume wasn’t stylistically revolutionary at all, Ford’s notoriety as an American designer matched Sudeikis’ aura perfectly by channeling and celebrating his daringly American character Ted Lasso. Emma Corrin in Custom Miu Miu Emma Corrin wore a custom canary-colored satin Miu Miu dress paired with satin gloves, a beanie and pointed nails in what she described as Crucible Reality on her Instagram. The elegant dress was conservative yet bold, especially with the addition of the beanie covering her hair. Corrin was dressed by stylist Harry Lambert, who also worked with the actress on her W Magazine and Cartier shoots. Lately, there has been a collective theme in Lambert’s work with Corrin to push the actress to adopt more playful looks by creating different characters, her Emmys look being no different. Her dress certainly didn’t match the description of the classic Emmys dress, but it was uniquely Corrin, hinting at more daring and daring looks in the future. Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers Michaela Coel and Christopher John Rogers make a perfect marriage. Coel was dressed in a personalized neon yellow two-piece set perfectly complemented by a matching yellow eyeliner and a jaw-dropping diamond necklace. Coels takes home the title of Black Woman to win Best Screenplay for a Drama Series for her work on HBO I May Destroy You was followed by a heartwarming speech dedicated to survivors of sexual assault. Seeing Rogers and Coel at overwhelming success over the past year makes their collaboration for this year’s Emmys divinely timed. The Louisiana-born designer is known for winning the prestigious CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund award in 2019. Rogers designs feature vibrant colors and distinctive silhouettes that are balanced between loud and graceful. With television and fashion being a predominantly white space, the two designers continue to pave the way in fashion for those to come. Bowen Yang to Zenga There was nothing funny about comedian Bowen Yang’s iconic red carpet look. The SNL star wore a tight fitting black suit from designer Zenga, complementing it with a Tiffany and Co. brooch alongside chrome high-heeled boots. While the look might have been disappointing at first glance, the Yangs boots stole the show. They were designed by the new New York brand Syro, owned by the duo Henry Bae and Shaobo Han. Syro specifically designs heeled boots for men, with the two owners identifying themselves as Asians within the queer community. Even though male artists and designers shattered male stereotypes through clothing at events in the past, the Yangs boots were enough to dazzle on the usually conventional Emmys red carpet. Yara Shahidi in Dior Shahidi once again stunned in a green Dior Kelly dress. The Black-ish star looked amazing just a week before the Met Gala (still in Dior) in honor of Josephine Baker. Her look for the Emmys had a similar American inspiration: a ’50s silhouette, with a draped off-the-shoulder top, a cinching waistband, and a flowy bottom that ended at the ankle. The look was elegant, very Dior class. Kaitlin Clapinski covers fashion. Contact her [email protected].

